iAccess Energy Announces PV+storage Project Using Ampt Technology to Deliver Best-in-Class Solution for Asset Owners

FREIBURG, Germany & FORT COLLINS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iAccess Energy, a leading developer of turnkey photovoltaic (PV) power plants, and Ampt, the world’s #1 DC optimizer company for large-scale PV systems, today announced a DC-coupled PV-plus-storage project that uses Ampt technology to deliver a best-in-class solution for asset owners. The project uses iAccess Energy’s innovative solution that delivers superior returns in diverse applications.

The project is located in Germany and features 7 MWp of ground-mount PV solar paired with a 4 MW / 8 MWh (2-hour) battery energy storage system (BESS) and a 4.4 MWAC inverter. iAccess Energy engineered an end-to-end power management system using SMA inverters, batteries from a tier one supplier, and Ampt String Optimizers. iAccess Energy also integrated advanced safety features and software controls to operate the system.

What sets this project apart is iAccess Energy’s fully integrated, DC-coupled storage solution that uses a battery-centric architecture to unlock multiple revenue streams including peak-shifting, grid services, and energy trading on the open market to generate higher returns without reliance on subsidies. This innovative architecture is enabled by Ampt String Optimizers.

Ampt String Optimizers are DC/DC converters that are deployed in the PV array and perform maximum power point tracking (MPPT) on each input string of PV modules to maximize production. The optimizers then deliver full available power while following the battery voltage as it charges and discharges. This allows a battery-centric design where a PV array is connected directly to a BESS with a battery inverter.

Battery-centric designs are desirable due to their rapid response times and advanced grid service capabilities, such as fast frequency regulation. Furthermore, compared to other designs, this architecture uses fewer inverters and transformers to deliver a lower cost power management solution with higher efficiency.

With Ampt in the PV system, the cost of wiring and associated labor is decreased. In addition, more PV power can be connected to the battery and inverter. These higher DC-to-AC ratio designs allow for simultaneous charging of the batteries while exporting power to the grid to maximize profit relating to time shifting and energy trading.

“As a long-term investor and operator of the power plants we develop, iAccess is focused on delivering the highest value to our customers,” said Michael Rieber, CEO of iAccess Energy. “We chose Ampt because their technology truly enables the best solution and is backed by a highly technical and responsive team.”

“iAccess merges its experience as a developer and owner with exceptional engineering and financial expertise to achieve a best-in-class solution,” said Juan Romera-Wade, Senior Sales Director at Ampt. “The innovative project announced today is the first of many that we look forward to working on with the iAccess team.”

iAccess Energy is now developing over 40 projects using this DC-coupled PV-plus-storage solution with Ampt. It is also making this solution available to new customers such as landowners, renewable investors, and asset owners.

Both companies will be at Intersolar Europe in Munich on 7-9 May. Contact iAccess Energy or Ampt to schedule a meeting. Visit Ampt in booth C5.151.

About iAccess Energy

iAccess Energy develops, engineers, constructs and finances turnkey photovoltaic power plants as well as large scale battery storage systems in Germany, Japan and France. With our experienced team of financial experts, engineers and technicians as well as our own mounting crew, we are delivering best practice solutions to our investors.

About Ampt

Ampt delivers innovative power conversion and communication technology that are used to lower the cost and improve the performance of new PV systems, repower existing systems, and enable lower-cost DC-coupled storage. With installations and experience serving markets around the world, Ampt is the #1 optimizer company for large-scale systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado with sales and support locations in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia as well as representation in Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ampt.com and follow Ampt on LinkedIn.