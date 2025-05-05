Vision Government Solutions Completes Recapitalization with Great Hill Partners

HUDSON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision Government Solutions, Inc. (“Vision” or “the Company”), a leader in the appraisal, computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA), and property tax industry, today announced that it has completed a majority recapitalization with Great Hill Partners (“Great Hill”), a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies. This investment, which also includes participation from Weatherford Capital (“Weatherford”) and the existing Vision leadership team, will help drive Vision's growth, accelerate product innovation, and enhance customer experience. As part of the investment, Rubicon Technology Partners, which invested in Vision in March 2021, has exited its stake in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vision provides appraisal services, CAMA software, and GIS technologies to assessing departments across the United States, helping municipalities value properties and manage property taxes. Founded in 1975, the Company currently serves more than 900 jurisdictions, including both small communities and major cities such as New York City and Washington, D.C. Vision’s solutions help tax assessors and collectors operate more efficiently, better serve the public, and ensure that property taxes are levied fairly and equitably. Known for its strong focus on customer service, Vision prioritizes valuation accuracy, data quality, and professionalism, all supported by a highly experienced team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Great Hill and Weatherford as our new partners,” said Paul Smith, CEO of Vision. “Vision has become the clear leader in the appraisal industry through an unrelenting commitment to service, the most flexible, feature-rich CAMA system on the market, unrivaled GIS and mapping offerings, and one of the largest appraisal businesses in the United States. Great Hill and Weatherford are two of the premier investment firms in the world and their investment will empower us to invest more in customers, technology, and our expertise. I see this investment as a definitive proof point that Vision’s ascension will continue undeterred into the future. Everyone associated with Vision should be excited. I certainly am.”

“Vision sets itself apart by truly understanding and meeting the unique challenges its customers face,” said Chris Busby, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners. “The Company has developed a best-in-class platform that is comprised of a modern, intuitive solution paired with unmatched expertise. We’re excited to partner with the team to support the Company’s continued growth as it brings the benefits of its capabilities to more government agencies across the country.”

“We are excited to partner with Great Hill Partners and the Vision team in this next phase as the Company continues their strategy of providing mission-critical software and services to more assessors and communities across the nation,” said Will Weatherford, Managing Partner at Weatherford Capital. “We’re impressed with the Company’s dedication to providing modern best-of-breed solutions and superior customer service to help bring even greater efficiency to government agencies and the public they serve.”

Great Hill was advised by Baird who served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis who served as legal counsel. Shea & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Vision Government Solutions and Rubicon Technology Partners. Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Vision Government Solutions.

About Vision Government Solutions

Vision Government Solutions provides feature-rich, flexible CAMA and Tax software, appraisal expertise, and industry leading GIS solutions. Today, more than 900 communities are part of the Vision family. The Company has earned its reputation through exceptional service, its depth of appraisal expertise, and world-class products that are leading the appraisal industry into the digital future of assessing. For more information, please visit www.vgsi.com.

About Great Hill Partners

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, financial services, healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 100 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked in the top five of HEC Paris-Dow Jones' Mid-Market and Large Buyout Performance Ranking lists from 2021-2024. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, please visit www.greathillpartners.com.

About Weatherford Capital

Founded in 2015, Weatherford Capital is a family-owned private investment firm with over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm has transacted over 25 platform investments across various sectors, including technology, financials, and business and consumer services. Weatherford Capital focuses on companies operating in business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G), and other highly regulated industries. The firm has offices in Tampa and Dallas.