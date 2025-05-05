Kore.ai Forges Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kore.ai, a global leader in enterprise conversational and generative AI, today announced a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Microsoft, expanding its deep integration with Microsoft’s cloud and AI ecosystem. The partnership brings together Kore.ai’s advanced agent platform and purpose-built business solutions with Microsoft’s hyperscale infrastructure and AI services, enabling global enterprises to adopt AI at speed, scale, and enterprise-grade security.

As an Azure IP Co-sell Ready partner, the collaboration aims to deliver several strategic integrations with Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Copilot Studio—delivering a "Better Together" strategy that meets enterprises where they work, communicate, and operate. The partnership will help enable enterprises to seamlessly deploy Kore.ai's Agent platform and pre-built business solutions within their Microsoft environments and empower employees with AI agents where they work most.

A Better Together Strategy for the AI-Powered Enterprise

The collaboration delivers several strategic integrations:

AI for Work + Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat : With Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat as the front-end interface, Kore.ai’s AI for Work powers the back-end with enterprise search, contextual understanding, and domain-specific agents (for HR, IT, recruiting) and custom citizen agent capabilities.

: With Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat as the front-end interface, Kore.ai’s powers the back-end with enterprise search, contextual understanding, and domain-specific agents (for HR, IT, recruiting) and custom capabilities. This combination personalizes the employee experience, boosts productivity, and enables powerful enterprise search—all within the familiar Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams interface.

Agent Interoperability : Agents built on the Kore.ai Agent Platform can interoperate with agents built on Microsoft Copilot Studio, allowing them to be accessed seamlessly via Copilot Chat or Microsoft Teams. This furthers the creation of a seamless agent ecosystem across the enterprise.

: Agents built on the can interoperate with agents built on Microsoft Copilot Studio, allowing them to be accessed seamlessly via Copilot Chat or Microsoft Teams. This furthers the creation of a seamless agent ecosystem across the enterprise. Azure AI Foundry & No-Code/Pro-Code Development : Kore.ai’s Agent platform is integrated with Azure AI Foundry and infrastructure services . This helps enable enterprises to build, deploy, and customize Kore.ai agents in a no-code/pro-code environment, accelerating the development and rollout of intelligent, agentic solutions.

: Kore.ai’s Agent platform is integrated with . This helps enable enterprises to build, deploy, and customize Kore.ai agents in a no-code/pro-code environment, accelerating the development and rollout of intelligent, agentic solutions. AI for Service + Microsoft Dynamics 365 : Kore.ai’s AI for Service integrates with Dynamics 365 CRM , Contact Center and customer service tools to help drive digital and voice automation to drive higher containment. The solution can be hosted on Microsoft Azure, helping ensure it meets enterprise-grade requirements for scale, privacy, compliance, and governance.

: Kore.ai’s integrates with , Contact Center and customer service tools to help drive digital and voice automation to drive higher containment. The solution can be hosted on Microsoft Azure, helping ensure it meets enterprise-grade requirements for scale, privacy, compliance, and governance. AI for Process + Microsoft Power Automate: Kore.ai extends Power Automate with its agentic capabilities, allowing enterprises to move beyond task automation into intelligent, decision-aware process orchestration.

“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft marks a significant milestone in Kore.ai’s mission to make enterprise AI accessible, scalable, and impactful, helping enterprises reimagine their business operations with AI,” said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO, Kore.ai. “By integrating deeply with Microsoft technologies, we’re empowering customers to unify AI-driven collaboration, automation, and service delivery into one intelligent enterprise layer, delivered securely and at scale—ultimately accelerating their journey from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation.”

Several Kore.ai solutions are already available on the Azure Marketplace for streamlined procurement and deployment. As part of this agreement, Kore.ai will continue to innovate and go to market with Microsoft through the Azure Co-sell Program.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia said, "Our strategic partnership with Kore.ai marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate enterprise AI transformation. By integrating Kore.ai's advanced conversational and GenAI capabilities with Microsoft's robust cloud and AI services, we are enabling enterprises to adopt AI at scale and with enterprise-grade security. This collaboration will empower businesses to streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and drive innovation across key sectors.”

This collaboration reflects a shared vision to empower enterprises with flexible, interoperable, and human-centered AI—one that not only delivers productivity gains but transforms how work happens across the organization.

To learn more about Kore.ai’s Microsoft-integrated solutions, visit the Azure Marketplace or contact the Kore.ai team.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with over a decade of experience in helping large enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. It provides comprehensive offerings for AI work, process automation and customer service use cases coupled with an AI agent platform with no-code and pro-code tools for custom development and deployment at enterprise scale. Kore.ai takes an agnostic approach to model, data, cloud and applications used, giving customers freedom of choice. Trusted by over 500 partners and 450 Global 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando, Kore.ai has a network of offices in India, the UK, the Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe to support customers globally. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.