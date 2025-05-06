Postmedia Announces Collaboration with Investigative Journalism Bureau to Strengthen Canadian Journalism

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”) is proud to announce a collaborative relationship with the Investigative Journalism Bureau (IJB), reinforcing its commitment to exceptional journalism and the vital role investigative reporting plays in Canada's democracy.

At a time when the media industry continues to face rapid change, this relationship demonstrates Postmedia’s dedication to supporting journalism of the highest calibre, including a strong focus on investigative and long-form journalism. The IJB, based at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health and led by award-winning investigative journalist Robert Cribb, has established itself as a centre of excellence, producing high-impact journalism that drives public awareness, policy changes, and social progress. IJB’s work continues to earn national and international recognition for its quality and impact, with acclaimed works such as The Patient Files: Hidden Stories from Inside Ontario’s Hospitals and Suspended garnering widespread praise and prestigious awards.

"Our collaboration with the IJB aligns closely with our values as a trusted, independent media organization committed to fostering informed communities and a robust national dialogue," said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO of Postmedia. "This relationship enables us to support outstanding investigative journalism, empower the next generation of reporters, and strengthen the integrity of Canada's media landscape."

Through Postmedia’s role as a primary publisher, the company’s support will help ensure IJB remains fully independent, while also playing a direct role in nurturing the next generation of Canadian journalists by providing them with the mentorship and skills needed to pursue impactful, meaningful stories.

"We deeply appreciate Postmedia’s commitment to the critical work of investigative journalism," said Gerry Gotfrit, Co-Chairman of the IJB. "Their support enhances our ability to tackle complex, meaningful issues, produce journalism that matters, and provide invaluable learning opportunities for journalism students and early-career professionals."

Through this collaboration, IJB-produced stories will be featured across Postmedia’s network of publications, expanding their reach to audiences nationwide. In addition, a rotating seat at the IJB will be established to provide emerging Postmedia journalists with hands-on training in investigative reporting. Together, Postmedia and the IJB will elevate compelling, in-depth journalism that engages Canadians, holds power to account, and strengthens the role of a free press as a pillar of democracy.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit: www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com, and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.