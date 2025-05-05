Vector Receives Strategic Investment from BVP Forge to Accelerate Workflow Automation for Logistics Networks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Vector, a logistics workflow platform that enables shippers, carriers, and retailers to streamline operations, announced a strategic growth investment from BVP Forge to accelerate future growth.

By digitizing paperwork, automating gate processes, and enabling real-time yard orchestration, Vector is a core workflow system that transforms supply chains and provides a network for carriers, drivers, and shippers to collaborate in one place. Some of the world’s leading brands use Vector to connect with their suppliers, carriers, and customers, including FedEx, US Cold, Conagra, Coca-Cola, 7-11, PG&E, and more.

“I’m excited to accelerate growth and increase the capabilities of Vector for both our new and existing customers,” said Will Chu, Vector Co-Founder and CEO. “This new financing will ultimately grow our sales, implementation, and engineering teams. We see a lot of opportunity ahead for the industry and look forward to continuing to deliver value to customers — from increasing throughput, to reducing costs and preventing theft.”

BVP Forge will bring its business building program, BVP ForgeEdge™, to help Vector scale its platform, accelerate growth, and maximize customer impact. BVP Forge will also provide Vector access to the renowned growth IP, talent network, and roadmap insights of Bessemer Venture Partners, which has decades of experience scaling enterprise companies into market leaders.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Will and the Vector team to help achieve their vision of becoming the source of truth for shippers, carriers, and retailers,” said Maren Hopkins, BVP Forge Principal. “The Yard segment of the supply chain is on the cusp of transformation, and Vector has demonstrated impressive traction. With its multi-sided network, Vector is positioned to drive innovation, deliver measurable value for customers, and set new standards for efficiency and transparency in supply chain operations.”

About Vector

Vector is a leading digital pickup and delivery solution provider, offering electronic bill of lading, driver check-in, and yard automation. Shippers, carriers, and receivers benefit from faster throughput, fraud prevention, and real-time visibility throughout the transfer of custody. For more information, visit: www.withvector.com.

About BVP Forge

BVP Forge is the combination of a private equity firm for growth-oriented, self-sustaining software-enabled businesses paired with access to the Bessemer Venture Partners’ global venture capital platform. BVP Forge combines Bessemer’s front-line industry insights, proven growth IP, and legendary executive network with tailored resources for self-sustaining companies and BVP ForgeEdge™ operational resources. Mission-driven teams gain an ally who values their expertise, respects their legacy, and supports them to build a winning culture and business that withstands the test of time. BVP Forge invests from a $780M fund in partnership with the $18B+ Bessemer platform that has backed industry-defining businesses such as LinkedIn, Zapier, Clio, Procore, ServiceTitan, Shopify, Toast, and Twilio. For more information about BVP Forge, please visit https://www.bvp.com/forge.