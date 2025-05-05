Public Spend Forum and Efficio Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Procurement and Strengthen Supply Chains Across Defense and Public Sector Markets

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Public Spend Forum (PSF), a leading market and intelligence platform for the public sector, and Efficio, a global leader in procurement and supply chain optimization, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at driving innovation, efficiency and resiliency across defense and government procurement and supply chains.

This collaboration brings together Efficio’s global track record in procurement optimization and supply chain transformation with PSF’s market and supply chain transparency tools. Together, the two firms will provide integrated, data-driven insights to support federal agencies in areas such as cost efficiency, innovation acceleration, and supply chain resilience.

"Efficio is excited to serve the U.S. government market alongside Public Spend Forum," said Jens Pedersen, Efficio’s CEO and co-founder. "Our experience in delivering transformational results for some of the world’s largest organizations and private equity firms, combined with PSF’s trusted market insights, positions us to bring immediate and lasting value to government supply chains."

Key Focus Areas of the Partnership Include:

Efficiency and Innovation: Delivering insights and implementing frameworks inspired by private equity and global best practices to drive cost reduction and operational excellence across all procurement spending.

Strengthening Supplier Base and Defense Supply Chains: Leveraging Efficio’s and PSF’s expertise in defense and industrial supply chains to address gaps in capacity and resiliency specific to critical defense supply chains.

Market and Supply Chain Transparency: Leveraging PSF’s market data and Efficio’s expertise to rapidly create visibility into critical emerging technology and defense markets and supply chains.

"We are thrilled to partner with Efficio to bring proven private sector strategies and deep supply chain expertise to the public sector," said Raj Sharma, Founder and CEO of Public Spend Forum. "This partnership represents a powerful combination of expertise, data, technology, and experience designed to help defense and government strengthen the industrial base, accelerate innovation and create supply chain resiliency."

About Efficio

Efficio is a global leader in procurement and supply chain management and transformation. With a singular focus in this space, we specialize in supporting businesses to get ahead of change – combining strategic insight with technology and hands-on support to help organizations navigate challenges with confidence. Whether it’s adapting to cost pressures, supply chain disruptions, or regulatory shifts, our expertise ensures that organizations remain ahead of the curve. Learn more at efficioconsulting.com.

About Public Spend Forum

At Public Spend Forum, we empower innovation teams, investors, and emerging tech companies with actionable market and supply chain intelligence to rapidly discover solutions, map market ecosystems, and conduct deep due diligence. Powered by a unique combination of human expertise and AI-driven analysis (AIMI™), our Market Intelligence Sprints provide deep, custom and continuously refreshed insights, in as short as a day. Learn more at publicspendforum.net.