Welcome Home: Vivint Debuts New Brand Identity, Signaling a New Era in Smart Home

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over the past 25 years, Vivint has grown from a singular focus on home security to pioneering an integrated smart home experience with security at its core. Today’s unveiling of a new visual identity represents both an evolution and expansion of that focus, redefining a truly smarter home experience to include smarter energy management.

Vivint has earned the trust of millions of customers throughout the U.S. by making it easy to secure, automate and control their homes through a single app experience. The brand’s award-winning security products, along with the ability to connect various smart devices to the Vivint system—including thermostats, lighting, and locks—have earned Vivint accolades as the best all-in-one security and smart home platform in the industry. It’s from this position that Vivint, now part of NRG (NYSE: NRG), is uniquely able to usher in the era of smarter homes.

“We are entering a rapid phase of innovation, where energy management concerns are beginning to rival security concerns,” said David Porter, Managing Director of Vivint. “As part of NRG and under new leadership, Vivint is poised to lead this phase and redefine the smart home experience like no one else can. By integrating security and energy management, and making it accessible to millions more homes, we’re at the start of an exciting new chapter for our customers and for Vivint.”

Building upon a quarter-century of smarter, safer homes

Launched in 1999 as a home security solution provider, the company expanded into proprietary smart home and automation services in 2011, marking the transformation with a new name – Vivint. A combination of “vive,” which means “to live,” and “intelligent,” the name exemplified a new dedication to helping customers live safely, intelligently and in harmony with their home and lifestyle.

With an average customer tenure of nine years and over 2 million customers in the U.S., Vivint was acquired by NRG, a Fortune 500 energy and home services company, in March of 2023. Known for delivering award-winning customer service, NRG brings innovative, smart energy solutions to millions of homes and businesses in the U.S. and Canada. The company’s recent consumer research found that nearly 70% of people want an “all-in-one’ unified smart home management system inclusive of energy management.

As part of NRG, Vivint has been able to accelerate its efforts to make this a reality. Recently, Reliant, also an NRG company, announced the Smarter Home Bundle, a joint offer from Vivint and Reliant that enables customers to start their smarter home journey. Qualifying current and new Reliant customers receive a free Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro and Vivint Smart Thermostat paired with complimentary white-glove installation to ensure everything is perfectly set up from day one. Reliant customers enrolled in the Smarter Home Bundle will also have access to an exclusive Vivint app experience that provides personalized energy insights powered by Reliant alongside seamless control of Vivint smart home devices – all in one place.

A new look for a trusted partner

Vivint’s brand updates include a new logo thoughtfully crafted to emphasize the focus on the home and what it means to live intelligently. The wordmark carries the familiarity of the prior identity but with a more approachable and human touch, and the new home icon conveys the idea of intelligence coming into the home and represents the brand’s unique approach that has brought peace of mind for millions of families. Together, they create a more ownable identity that captures the essence of what it feels like to live in a smarter home.

The company’s refreshed color scheme also reflects that same shift while remaining true to the iconic palette that has become a staple in the yards and homes of millions of Americans. These colors not only shape the brand’s visual identity but serve an important functional purpose within the Vivint system and are prevalent in the products and app experience. The full palette evokes growth, vision, and optimism while creating a warm, inviting, and gentle vibe that makes people feel welcome and at ease.

Unchanged with the new brand identity is the company’s commitment to white-glove professional installation and service, award-winning customer support and monitoring, and end-to-end control of its products, systems, and customer experiences.

About Vivint

Vivint, an NRG company, is a leading U.S. smart home company redefining the home experience through intelligent products and services that help millions of customers live in smarter, safer, more efficient homes. Vivint’s integrated platform combines security, energy management, and automation, delivering a fully connected experience with a human touch that offers customers greater control of homes, anytime, from anywhere. Every Vivint system includes professional installation and personalized setup from Vivint home experts, plus award-winning 24/7 customer support and monitoring. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.