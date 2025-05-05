WestJet Partners with RewardOps to Launch First-Ever Loyalty eStore

TORONTO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RewardOps, a subsidiary of CORA Group and a Software as a Service (SaaS) engagement platform that builds, tracks, and streamlines loyalty programs, has announced today a partnership with WestJet to launch its first-ever loyalty eStore.

WestJet just launched its first-ever loyalty eStore with RewardOps! Now members can earn and redeem rewards on everyday purchases — not just travel. #loyalty #rewards Share

The WestJet Rewards eStore gives members new ways to earn and redeem points beyond travel, as part of the airline’s efforts to modernize and increase engagement in its loyalty program.

RewardOps was selected as the partner of choice for its comprehensive suite of products and services, including a seamlessly integrated earn and redemption program experience. Its robust back-end platform and fully branded front-end website further reinforces RewardOps’ unified approach, which is an industry differentiator and a key factor in WestJet’s decision to partner.

“RewardOps has been a key partner in transforming our loyalty program and delivering greater value and choice for our members,” said Steve McClelland, Vice President of Loyalty at WestJet. “This collaboration strengthens WestJet Rewards, making it more competitive with other loyalty programs. With a more flexible, points-based system and expanded earning and redemption options, the program is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of today’s members.”

With the WestJet Rewards eStore, members can tap into an e-commerce website that displays a variety of non-travel rewards that members can choose from, including merchandise from popular brands like Apple, Dyson and KitchenAid, and gift cards. RewardOps handles all aspects of order management, ensuring efficient fulfillment and smooth operations.

“Our partnership with WestJet underscores the importance of a comprehensive loyalty program and strategy,” said Beth McCoy, President of RewardOps. “To stay competitive and relevant, airlines must prioritize the customer experience – and loyalty plays a critical role in that. Those who can shift from transactional to emotional loyalty, offering everyday opportunities to earn and redeem in a singular user experience, will have a distinct advantage.”

About RewardOps

An engagement ecommerce platform combining earn and burn capabilities to create positive disruption in the rewards space. RewardOps’ cloud-hosted infrastructure and SaaS approach sets it apart from other companies in the loyalty industry. Using RewardOps’ API-based software, forward-thinking companies in the loyalty industry can easily build, track and streamline their rewards programs. With one simple integration, RewardOps’ partners can access millions of products from a continuously growing marketplace of exciting reward suppliers for new and deepening levels of engagement. For more information, please visit https://www.rewardops.com/. Follow them on LinkedIn or X.