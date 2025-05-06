AGC Biologics Partners with Novelty Nobility for Cell Line Development and Phase I Preparations of Antibody Drug Candidate

COPENHAGEN, Denmark & CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGC Biologics, your friendly CDMO expert, today announced a multiphase partnership with Novelty Nobility Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company based in South Korea. Novelty Nobility will leverage AGC Biologics’ expertise and proprietary CHEF1® expression technology for cell line development and prepare for Phase I clinical trials via a multi-site partnership with AGC Biologics’ Copenhagen, Denmark and Chiba, Japan facilities.

When clients work with us, they tap into our entire global network – we find the right expertise wherever it exists and bring teams together for a seamless experience, no matter where the work is being done. Share

Novelty Nobility develops innovative antibody drugs, including bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The company is currently developing two clinical assets in the United States in immunology and oncology, respectively.

AGC Biologics will develop the cell line and create a master cell bank (MCB) for Novelty Nobility’s first-in-class bispecific antibody drug candidate at its Copenhagen facility. After the MCB is created, the second phase of the partnership will focus on expanded process development work and GMP manufacturing preparation at the AGC Biologics Chiba site. The first stage of the project began in March.

"We are very happy with the partnership with Novelty Nobility, where we will apply our CHEF1 platform to a novel bispecific antibody, helping support the advancement of this important candidate towards clinical trials," said Kasper Møller, Chief Technical Officer and Executive Vice President, AGC Biologics. "Our cell line development expertise in Copenhagen is strategically aligned with Novelty Nobility's objectives, and we believe we can provide a strong foundation for their therapeutic development program."

"Chiba's partnership with our Copenhagen team gives Novelty Nobility access to world-class cell line development experts while keeping their regional connection strong," noted Susumu Zen-in, Senior Vice President and General Manager, AGC Biologics Chiba. "When clients work with us, they tap into our entire global network – we find the right expertise wherever it exists and bring teams together for a seamless experience, no matter where the work is being done. This approach is already helping us throughout the APAC region and creating wins for both Novelty Nobility and AGC Biologics."

AGC Biologics' CHEF1 expression technology is a proven platform for cell line development, with a track record of producing stable cell lines for a variety of biologics. With five commercial products on the market and 54 distinct molecules developed, the platform delivers a reliable and efficient path to success. The cell line platform excels in handling complex molecules, providing solutions for challenging biologics that require specialized expression systems. The CHEF1 platform is also royalty-free, eliminating additional costs for clients as their products advance through clinical phases toward commercialization.

AGC Biologics offers a comprehensive suite of services for mammalian-based drug production, from cell line development to commercial manufacturing, enabling partners to accelerate their drug development timelines and bring life-changing therapies to patients. Visit www.agcbio.com/capabilities/mammalian to learn more.

About Novelty Nobility Inc.

Novelty Nobility is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing fit-for-purpose antibodies to deliver meaningful therapeutic benefits to patients. Starting with the end in mind, the Company is crafting tailored solutions by matching the right antibody modality to the underlying mechanisms of a specific disease. While this ‘good’ antibody approach can be used in many treatments, this versatility isn’t automatic—it is supported by our design-driven antibody discovery platform, PREXISE®-D, to ensure the best results for each application.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, to provide friendly and expert services. We provide world-class development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with locations in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba and Yokohama, Japan. We currently employ more than 2,800 Team Members worldwide. AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.’s Life Science Business. The Life Science Business runs 10+ facilities focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, and agrochemicals. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.