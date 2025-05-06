Generational Group Advises AFTEC, LLC in its Sale to Superior Concrete Products, LLC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of AFTEC, LLC and X3, LLC to Superior Concrete Products, LLC. The acquisition closed March 14, 2025.

Located in Murray, Utah, AFTEC, LLC is a leading manufacturer of precast concrete wall systems, providing innovative and durable solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and public works projects. With a focus on efficiency and quality, AFTEC designs and produces advanced precast wall systems that streamline installation while delivering superior strength and aesthetic appeal. The company’s proprietary forming technology allows for customizable designs, making it a preferred choice for developers, contractors, and municipalities seeking cost-effective and long-lasting wall solutions. AFTEC, along with X3, an affiliated company that furnishes the molds to produce AFTEC’s products, are committed to revolutionizing the precast concrete industry with cutting-edge technology and expert craftsmanship.

Based in Southlake, Texas, Superior Concrete Products, LLC is a leading manufacturer of precast concrete fencing and building systems, providing durable, customizable, and cost-effective solutions for a variety of applications. With over 30 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in high-quality precast concrete fences, sound barriers, retaining walls, and buildings designed to enhance security, privacy, and aesthetics. Serving commercial, residential, industrial, and government markets, Superior Concrete Products leverages innovative technology and expert craftsmanship to deliver long-lasting, maintenance-free solutions. Committed to excellence in precast concrete manufacturing and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set industry standards for quality and reliability.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Western Region – Lori Galloway, and her team led by Generational Senior Managing Director, M&A, Fred Zweifel successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, James Carr and Senior M&A Advisor, Ken Beckrich established the initial relationship with AFTEC, LLC.

According to Fred Zweifel, “Superior Concrete Products identified a need in the market and acquired AFTEC and X3 to sell their unique wall systems to their commercial and municipal construction clients.”

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions and are excited to see how this partnership will drive industry advancement.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service M&A advisory firm. With over 300 professionals across 16 offices in North America, the company helps business owners unlock the full value of their businesses through a comprehensive suite of advisory services. These services include strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

Generational Group was honored as the 2024 USA Investment Banking Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network and named Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor in both 2024 and 2022. The firm also received recognition as Valuation Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year in 2022 and 2023, further cementing its reputation as a leader in M&A advisory services.