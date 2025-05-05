Resecurity Joins U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council to Strengthen Cybersecurity Collaboration in the Middle East

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity®, a leading U.S.-based cybersecurity company, proudly announces its official membership in the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, a premier organization dedicated to advancing commercial ties between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council plays a pivotal role in enhancing the bilateral relationship between the United States and the U.A.E. through high-level engagement with business and government leaders. It provides its members with unique access to exclusive networking opportunities, market intelligence, and strategic insights that foster mutual investment and innovation across sectors including energy, healthcare, defense, technology, and cybersecurity.

“We are delighted to welcome Resecurity to the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council,” said Danny Sebright, President of the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council. “Resecurity brings deep expertise in cybersecurity and threat intelligence, and their participation will add tremendous value to our growing technology and cybersecurity-focused initiatives. We look forward to supporting their efforts to build strong partnerships and enhance digital resilience in the U.A.E. and across the region.”

“Our membership in the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council reflects our long-term commitment to building trusted relationships in the Middle East,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “As the U.A.E. continues to lead regional digital transformation, we are excited to contribute our expertise in threat intelligence and cybersecurity innovation to support its vision for a secure and resilient digital future.”

Resecurity has been actively expanding its footprint in the Middle East and GCC regions, working with governments and enterprises to tackle emerging cyber threats, enhance digital resilience, and secure critical infrastructure. This collaboration with the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council will further support efforts to bridge the cybersecurity gap and enable knowledge-sharing between international partners.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council

The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council is the premier business organization dedicated to advancing bilateral commercial relations between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Through its programs, events, and policy work, the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council provides its members with unparalleled access to senior decision-makers in both countries and facilitates strategic partnerships across various sectors. To learn more about the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council, visit https://usuaebusiness.org.