ShopOne and its JV Partners Enter Charlotte MSA with the Acquisition of Food Lion-anchored Riverview Commons

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. (“ShopOne”), a fully integrated U.S. retail shopping center investment, management, and operating platform, together with its joint venture partners Pantheon and a leading global institutional investor, announces the acquisition of Riverview Commons, a 59,020 square foot shopping center located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. This acquisition marks ShopOne's first acquisition in the Charlotte MSA.

Riverview Commons is strategically anchored by Food Lion and features national co-tenant Dollar General, making it a vital retail destination for the local community. The shopping center is 96% occupied and offers future value creation through leasing and expansion/development opportunities. Situated at Mt. Gallant Road and Celanese Road, just one mile west of I-77, Riverview Commons provides excellent local and regional accessibility.

Chris Reed, CEO of ShopOne, commented on the acquisition: "We are pleased to add Riverview Commons to our portfolio. This property aligns well with our strategy of investing in well-located, grocery-anchored centers that serve as essential retail and service destinations within their communities. We look forward to enhancing the value of Riverview Commons and continuing to support the needs of the Rock Hill community."

The acquisition of Riverview Commons brings the total number of shopping centers in the JV’s portfolio to 21, encompassing more than 2.0 million square feet, and reinforcing the company's commitment to acquiring and managing high-quality retail assets in attractive markets. With this acquisition, ShopOne continues to strengthen its presence in the Southeast and build on its success in delivering value to tenants and investors alike.

About ShopOne

ShopOne Centers is a fully integrated investment, management and operating platform focused exclusively on designing and executing strategies in U.S. grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers through joint venture partnerships with institutional investor clients. The Company’s retail centers are located in established trade areas and are supported by a diverse mix of non-discretionary, value-oriented and grocery retailers. ShopOne is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy, and pursuing value-enhancing redevelopment opportunities. To learn more about ShopOne, please visit ShopOne.com.

About Pantheon

Pantheon has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, real assets, and private credit.

We have partnered with more than 1,000 clients, including institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $71bn in discretionary assets under management (as of December 31, 2024).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.