GTT Expands Global Network in Latin America and Asia Pacific

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc., a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, announces the expansion of its EnvisionCORE global Tier 1 IP backbone in Latin America and Asia Pacific. Facilitated by strategic partnerships, GTT is boosting connectivity options for wholesalers and enterprises operating in these regions, offering up to 400G speeds to handle surging AI workloads and other market demands. GTT EnvisionCORE delivers low-latency connectivity, ideal for cloud-based applications and enterprise-grade traffic, across six continents.

“GTT’s continued investment in our industry-leading Tier 1 backbone underpins our commitment to delivering secure cloud networking globally,” said George Kuzmanovski, Chief Operating Officer, GTT. “We’re especially pleased to expand our EnvisionCORE platform to serve customers from these new locations, enhancing their network performance and improving network resiliency.”

GTT is extending its network reach and performance in key metropolitan markets, in Argentina, Chile, China, Colombia, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand.

EnvisionCORE is the foundation of the GTT Envision platform, which facilitates access to the company’s suite of managed networking and security services, including Ethernet, SD-WAN, DDoS mitigation, SASE and managed firewall services. GTT customers have complete visibility and control over their services through the EnvisionDX digital experience, offering AI-assisted performance monitoring and real-time reporting to help their IT teams optimize application performance and make data-driven decisions.

About GTT

GTT is a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, simply and securely connecting people and machines to data and applications — anywhere in the world. We serve thousands of organizations, bringing together the right people, partners and technology to reduce the burden on IT teams and solve the most pressing networking and security challenges. Built on our top-ranked global Tier 1 network, GTT Envision is a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks, enabling customers with consumable solutions to achieve business missions and meet ongoing demand when, where and how needed. Our portfolio includes SASE, SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options, complemented by a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the globe. We partner with our customers to deliver Greater Technology Together. www.gtt.net.

