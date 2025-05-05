Datavault AI and Kove Unveil Secure Data Monetization Solution at IBM Think 2025

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation and monetization, today announced a partnership with Kove, a high-performance computing innovator, to launch a secure, tokenized data vending solution. The platform, integrating Kove’s SDM™ Memory Tower 39i with Datavault’s Data Vault®, debuts at IBM Think 2025 in Boston, targeting enterprises eager to unlock revenue from underutilized data.

Morgan Stanley estimates that AI-driven productivity and monetization strategies could add $5.7 billion to S&P 500 net income by 2025, with platforms like Datavault AI enabling companies to capitalize on this opportunity. The solution, showcased at IBM’s Partner Plus Pavilion alongside Adobe, Salesforce, and AWS, offers finance, biotech, and defense leaders a compliant way to transform data into a financial asset.

“Our partnership with Kove bridges the gap between data and dollars,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “Enterprises have long struggled to monetize data while meeting strict compliance standards. Our platform, enhanced by Kove’s memory technology, delivers real-time, encrypted data transactions without moving raw data—unlocking new revenue streams.”

The solution leverages Datavault’s AI stack: DataScore® for asset appraisal, DataValue® for real-time pricing, and Data Vault Bank® for tokenized transactions via the patented Information Data Exchange®, now enhanced with NYIAX-Nasdaq financial frameworks. Kove’s SDM™ Memory Tower 39i eliminates computing bottlenecks, ensuring secure, on-premises data vending. Compatible with Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, and Databricks, the platform integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure.

“With the Kove:SDM™ Memory Tower 39i, Datavault gets exactly the memory it needs, on demand—large job or small—even when the requirements exceed what a physical server on‑site can do,” said John Overton, CEO of Kove. “By achieving maximum performance, Datavault reduces their costs while providing real‑time flexibility—at a level that was unattainable before Kove:SDM™ software‑defined memory.”

The platform supports smart contracts for encrypted data sales, reducing cyber risks by avoiding traditional warehousing. This efficiency positions enterprises to capture a share of the $700 billion data monetization marketi, projected to grow significantly by 2030. Datavault AI’s recently announced $40 million to $50 million 2026 revenue target underscore its momentum.

As AI reshapes financial reporting and compliance, Datavault AI and Kove offer a blueprint for enterprises to turn data into a competitive edge. “IBM Think 2025 is the perfect stage to showcase this transformation,” Bradley added. “We’re ready to help S&P 500 firms and beyond realize their data’s full potential.”

A brief video about Datavault AI and a summary of today’s announcement can be found here.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) pioneers AI-driven data monetization in the Web 3.0 era. Its cloud-based platform, featuring DataScore®, DataValue®, and Data Vault Bank®, serves industries like fintech, healthcare, and entertainment. Headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., Datavault AI drives responsible AI innovation. Learn more at https://www.dvlt.ai.

About Kove

Founded in 2003, Kove has a long history of solving technology’s most vexing problems, from launching high-speed back-ups for large databases to setting sustained storage speed records. Most recently, after years of development, testing and validation, Kove launched the world’s first patented and mature software-defined memory solution — Kove:SDM™. Kove:SDM™ enables enterprises and their leaders to achieve more by maximizing the performance of their people and infrastructure. Kove’s team of passionate software engineers and technologists understands the importance of access to high performance computing technology and has worked with clients across a variety of industry verticals from financial services and life sciences to energy and defense. Kove is committed to delivering the products and personalized service that enable every enterprise to reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.kove.com.

For more information about IBM Think 2025 visit here.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

