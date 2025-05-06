Owkin Launches K Navigator, a Ground-breaking Agentic Co-pilot to Speed up Breakthroughs in Biomedical Research by 20x

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owkin, a leading agentic AI company, has launched K Navigator, an AI-powered research co-pilot designed to revolutionize biomedical science. K Navigator is an agentic playground where researchers can explore, refine, and validate hypotheses, accelerating the quality and pace of their discoveries. With K Navigator, Owkin moves closer to its vision of developing the world’s first Biological Artificial Superintelligence (BASI).

A single natural language interface - K Navigator enables users to explore and visualize data, refine questions, and uncover insights with ease. It accelerates literature reviews across 26.5 million scientific articles, reveals unexplored and unpublished research areas, and delivers more accurate analysis, drawing on 19 biomedical databases featuring thousands of patients.

Exclusive access to cutting-edge spatial transcriptomic data - It exclusively accesses and analyzes newly released spatial multiomic data at single cell resolution from MOSAIC Window,³ a subset of the largest spatial omics dataset in oncology, providing researchers with insights and accuracy unmatched by any other AI co-pilot. MOSAIC data is generated by top tier academic universities across Europe and the US.

Superior performance - On tasks related to analyzing public datasets, K Navigator matches large language models (including reasoning models like 03 from OpenAI) and outperforms them in detecting cancer-related patterns.⁴

Free for the academic research community - K Navigator is free to academic researchers to strengthen the first AI agentic biomedical collective intelligence. Owkin is working with world-leading institutions to shape and continuously improve it. The next update of the product will include seamless collaboration, result sharing, and project organization, as well as advanced histology tools for filtering, grouping, heat mapping, and deeper digital pathology slide analysis.

Transforming research beyond academia - Later this year Owkin will launch K Pro, an extended AI co-pilot featuring a suite of agents to solve complex pharma challenges across data exploration, drug discovery, and drug development.

Thomas Clozel, MD, Owkin Co-founder and CEO, commented: “Over the past century, we've made tremendous progress in chemistry; progress that has only accelerated with the help of AI. But biology is a different challenge altogether: it’s too complex for the human mind alone, with its vast networks of genes, cells, and interactions.

“To truly understand disease and develop cures for unmet medical needs, we need to productize research by augmenting and accelerating discovery at every level. That’s why we developed K Navigator. The ultimate aim for K is to curate large language models and foundation models with patient-level data at scale, so we can move closer to ground-truth biology and finally capture its full complexity.”

Dr. Ingo Ringshausen, Principal Investigator at University College London & Consultant Haematologist University College London Hospital said, “After my first hands-on experience with K Navigator, I was immediately struck by its exceptional ease of use. The potential impact for research teams is obvious, in particular thanks to its robust multi-omics patient data exploration capabilities.”

Dr. Cécile Alanio, Deputy Director of Clinical Immunology Laboratory, Institut Curie said: “K Navigator is an amazing product that gives us the autonomy we've been missing to explore data independently. It empowers researchers while enabling bioinformaticians to focus on more complex analytical challenges. The features are truly impressive, it allows us to get a feel for the data - which is what I love most about it.”

About Owkin

Owkin is an agentic AI company on a mission to explore complex biology to speed up and scale research for the creation of new treatments and diagnostics for patients. Owkin K, our AI co-pilot combines unparalleled access to multimodal data, cutting-edge AI to quantify biology and pioneering agentic AI to achieve Biological Artificial Superintelligence in the future.

References

20x productivity is an average across various tasks for example: generating a spatial transcriptomics plot takes on average 1 minute, compared to 3 days and drug target characterization (annotation) is on average 75% faster with K compared to manual methods. Initial signup includes free access to the beta version for a 6-month evaluation period. We’re currently limited to a restricted number of users for the evaluation period of our beta version of K-Navigator. At the moment, access is available to a small group of users, and we’ve set up a waitlist for everyone else interested in joining. MOSAIC is a global initiative led by Owkin and uniting top academic centers (Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, University of Pittsburgh, Institut Gustave Roussy, Lausanne University Hospital - CHUV, and Uniklinikum Erlangen), to create the world’s largest spatial omics and multimodal dataset in oncology and revolutionize therapeutic targets and biomarker discovery. MOSAIC Window is a 60-patient subset from the larger MOSAIC dataset. This dataset is pseudonymized, pre-processed, and made available to researchers through K Navigator. We benchmarked K-Navigator against a subset of the public benchmark LAB-Bench. On most tasks, K-Navigator performs on-par with all frontier LLMs tested, including reasoning ones. K-Navigator shows superiority on the oncogenic signature subtask. In oncogenic signature, models are asked to identify genes belonging to very specific gene sets that behave in a certain way in cancer models.

