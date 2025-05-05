intelliflo redblack announces continued, expanded partnership with Focus Financial Partners.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--intelliflo redblack today announced that Focus Financial Partners Inc. has adopted intelliflo redblack as a strategic trade and rebalance technology solution, extending its capabilities across the organization’s firms.

Focus Financial Partners selects intelliflo redblack as a key component of its wealth technology stack. Share

Focus Financial Partners is an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms. intelliflo redblack and Focus have enjoyed a successful relationship for years.

“At Focus, we remain dedicated to providing our firms with wealth-technology-stack options in support of expanding their impact and success. Our partnership with intelliflo redblack directly supports this mission,” said John Spyers, Director of Wealth Technology at Focus Financial Partners. “We chose intelliflo redblack for its track record, the platform’s ability to scale to meet the needs of our firms, and their product roadmap – which is directly inspired by advisor feedback.”

Several firms under the Focus Partners brand have been longtime users of intelliflo redblack. One such firm is SCS Financial, Focus Partners Family Office and OCIO. Marcelo Vedovatto, COO at SCS, stated, “Over the years, intelliflo redblack has been a great partner to SCS as our business has scaled and our needs have continuously evolved. Their platform has the sophistication required to support our complex client ownership structures and multi-asset-class portfolios spanning public and private markets. intelliflo redblack’s service and support are reliable, responsive, and thorough. We look forward to this next phase of our partnership as we continue to evolve integration and workflow capabilities together, creating a better client and employee experience."

“Focus Financial Partners delivers significant value for advisors and their clients,” said Jennifer Valdez, President, Americas at intelliflo redblack. “We are proud to deepen our relationship, forming a strategic partnership that makes intelliflo redblack even more easily accessible to their impressive roster of network firms. Over the past year, we have delivered more than 133 product enhancements, with 83% driven by customer feedback, including many inspired by Focus network firms. By coming together with Focus, we are confident that intelliflo redblack will empower their firms’ advisors with the technology needed to provide personalized advice more efficiently and at scale.”

About intelliflo redblack

intelliflo redblack widens access to financial advice through leading technology powering the financial advisory experience. We use open software architectures combined with unmatched industry experience to simplify a complex digital landscape to help advisors compete and grow. Our solutions support over 30,000 financial advisors worldwide, representing over three million end-investors, with over $1 trillion serviced across our platforms.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus is an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, rooted in a client-first approach and powered by the collective energy and capabilities of its many advisors and professionals. The Focus partnership includes firms operated under the Focus Partners brand that reflect the company’s key business lines. Through a blend of innovative solutions, strong capital backing, and deep business expertise, Focus empowers its firms to achieve their business objectives by helping them better serve their clients and advisors. Discover more about how Focus is evolving the wealth and business management landscape by visiting www.focusfinancialpartners.com or by following the company on LinkedIn.