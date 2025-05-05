ComEd, Partners Announce the Return of Summer Job Training for Teens

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ComEd today joined workforce partners the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago in announcing the return of the CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Youth Academy, a paid summer career exposure program for high school students interested in careers in the construction and energy fields. The CONSTRUCT Youth Academy is back this summer for a third time across the Chicagoland area, with classes set to begin in both June and July. As the school year comes to a close, ComEd is encouraging interested students to apply now through YMCA or Goodwill.

With as many as 150,000 jobs coming to Illinois by 2050 to support the clean energy transition, the CONSTRUCT Youth Academy is one way ComEd is offering opportunities for local youth to prepare for roles in the fast-growing clean energy sector.

“ComEd and our partners are committed to ensuring that our youth are aware of the wide variety of in demand and good-paying careers in the energy sector that deliver reliable power to more than 9 million people across northern Illinois,” said Melissa Washington, SVP of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives. “It is through youth-centered programs, like the CONSTRUCT Youth Academy, that we are reaching our future workforce and expanding a skilled and diverse talent pool that will be key to delivering a cleaner and brighter future for our communities.”

During the three-week program, teens learn about the wide range of careers in energy, from entry-level craft positions to roles in STEM, such as engineering and more. Students study key equipment used to manage the power grid, learn about drones and EVs, and even meet with company leaders. Participants also learn how to safely use hand tools and put their newfound construction skills to the test by building dressers for underserved communities. In addition, past program graduates have the opportunity to return as Junior Mentors for the new incoming program cohorts.

New to the program, ComEd offered graduates of last year’s class, who are now seniors, a CONSTRUCT Youth Academy Spring Break session in which they dove into a career readiness curriculum involving a pole-climbing clinic and test preparation for the industry-required Construction and Skilled Trades (CAST) exam. This extension of the program will continue to be offered for future graduates, allowing participants interested in the trades to prepare for entry-level roles and get a leg up on their career search upon high school graduation.

This year’s CONSTRUCT Youth Academy participants will attend classroom sessions three times a week held across YMCA locations in Woodlawn, West Humboldt Park, and Little Village, and through Goodwill’s Workforce Connection Center in Englewood. Through this collaboration, the program has been able to graduate more than 100 teens, reflecting the vibrant communities ComEd serves, with more than 70 percent being people of color and nearly 20 percent being young women.

“The Y is proud to partner with ComEd to deliver these enriching experiences for the youth that we serve,” said Agneis Schultz, Vice President of Community Innovation and Impact, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. “By offering practical training and a first-hand look at many different jobs in the energy sector, the CONSTRUCT Youth Academy has empowered our participants to pursue career pathways that suit them best and set them up for future success.”

“Goodwill is equipping young adults throughout greater Chicago with the necessary tools and knowledge needed to pursue rewarding careers,” said Clayton Pryor, chief mission officer, Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago. “The CONSTRUCT Youth Academy spotlights the opportunities and room for growth in the construction and energy fields that some youth may have never considered.”

Eligible applicants must be rising high school juniors or seniors. The program will have two cohorts, the first beginning June 10, the second beginning July 8, and participants will receive a stipend upon program completion. Interested applicants can learn more details and apply through the YMCA here and through Goodwill here.

Gabriel Gaytan is a 2024 CONSTRUCT Youth Academy graduate and will be returning this year as a Junior Mentor. “The CONSTRUCT Youth Academy helped me look at my future in a completely different way – it really opened my eyes to so many jobs I can see myself working in,” said Gabriel. “It was an amazing experience that gave me an advantage in knowing what skills and education I need to land a job in the energy field. I recommend this program to teens out there who want to explore more career options.”

The CONSTRUCT Youth Academy builds on the success of the CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Academy, ComEd’s premiere workforce development program, which has trained more than 900 local residents for roles in the construction and energy fields and placed more than 70 percent in entry-level jobs. ComEd offers a range of STEM education and job training programs, which last year reached more than 2,400 youth and adults. For more on ComEd education and career readiness programs, please visit ComEd.com/CleanEnergyJobs.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10.7 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is a regional leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise, reaching our communities through 25 community hubs — including five overnight camps — and more than 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.org.

About Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago

Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago enhances dignity and quality of life for all by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and connecting people to valuable employment and community resources. Learn more about the nonprofit’s mission - Connecting people to work. Preparing people for life. - and find a Goodwill near you to shop and donate at goodwillgreatermc.org.