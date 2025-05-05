Fullscript Accelerates Growth with Expanded Investment from HGGC and Snapdragon; Leonard Green & Partners Backs New Phase Through Continuation Vehicle

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fullscript, a leading healthcare platform powering whole person care, today announced an expanded investment from HGGC, a leading middle-market private equity firm, and Snapdragon Capital Partners (“Snapdragon”) to support its next phase of growth. The new capital, supported by a continuation vehicle led by Leonard Green & Partners as the sole lead investor, underscores strong investor confidence in Fullscript’s innovative model and long-term market leadership. HGGC, with Snapdragon as a minority investor, originally invested in Fullscript in 2021.

Founded in 2011, Fullscript has redefined whole person care by empowering healthcare providers with evidence-based supplement prescribing and fulfillment, advanced lab management capabilities and intuitive tools for improved patient adherence and outcomes. Today, Fullscript supports over 100,000 providers and 10 million patients, driving adoption of a more comprehensive and preventative approach to health.

“Fullscript is transforming how care is delivered by bridging the gap between providers and patients with a truly whole-person approach,” said Kyle Braatz, Co-Founder and CEO of Fullscript. “This investment allows us to continue advancing our technology, expanding our services, and empowering more practitioners to deliver personalized, proactive care.”

“This transaction reflects our strong conviction in the long-term value creation potential of Fullscript, our continued belief in the vision and capability of Fullscript leadership, and the strength of our partnership with HGGC,” said Mark Grabowski, Founder and Managing Partner at Snapdragon Capital Partners. “The continuation vehicle investment by LGP provides the flexibility to provide liquidity options to our investors and capital to support the next phase of growth while maintaining alignment across all stakeholders.”

David Fox and Garrett Hall, Co-Heads of LGP’s Sage strategy, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Snapdragon, HGGC and the leadership team at Fullscript to support their continued success. This transaction underscores our commitment to investing in high-quality, market-leading companies with strong competitive positions and sustainable long-term growth.”

About HGGC

HGGC is a values-driven, partnership-focused private investment firm. The firm’s ecosystem of investors, operators, and professionals are united by the shared mission to develop leading enterprises and build long term value together. HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises generally valued between $200M – $1.5B+. The firm is based in Palo Alto, CA and manages over $8 billion in cumulative capital commitments. More information, including a complete list of current and former investments, is available at www.hggc.com.

About Snapdragon Capital Partners

Founded in 2018, Snapdragon Capital Partners is a growth equity and buyout firm purpose-built for ambitious growth companies that are cherished by the modern consumer. The firm has a distinguished reputation in consumer services, including franchising, and a track-record of success identifying defensible growth opportunities in products and enablement technologies or B2B2C platforms. The Snapdragon portfolio includes Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF), Fullscript, the Better Being Company, Fortis Franchise Group, Spartan Fitness Holdings, and JECT.

About Leonard Green & Partners

LGP is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles, California with $75 billion of assets under management. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has completed over 150 investments in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, healthcare and business services, as well as distribution and industrials. For more information, please visit www.leonardgreen.com.

About Fullscript

Founded in 2011, Fullscript is a leading healthcare platform powering whole person care. With a full suite of clinical tools that make it easier for practices to deliver personalized care more efficiently and effectively – Fullscript has helped over 100,000 providers and 10 million patients with seamless access to high-quality supplements, industry-leading labs, and smart adherence tools.

For more information, visit Fullscript​.com, or follow Fullscript on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.