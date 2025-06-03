-

Aramark Expands Collegiate Hospitality Business with New Contracts

Company’s Dining Programs Resonating at Campuses Across the U.S.

original Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a leading global provider of food and facilities services, was awarded new dining service contracts including Adams State University (CO), Alvernia University (PA), Azusa Pacific University (CA), Delaware Valley University (PA), East Central University (OK) and University of North Carolina, Pembroke.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a leading global provider of food and facilities services, was awarded new dining service contracts including Adams State University (CO), Alvernia University (PA), Azusa Pacific University (CA), Delaware Valley University (PA), East Central University (OK) and University of North Carolina, Pembroke.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a leading global provider of food and facilities services, was awarded new dining service contracts including Adams State University (CO), Alvernia University (PA), Azusa Pacific University (CA), Delaware Valley University (PA), East Central University (OK), and University of North Carolina, Pembroke, it was announced today.

“We are honored to be chosen as a trusted hospitality partner by such a wide range of schools,” said Jack Donovan, President and CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “The higher education industry evolves year-round and so do we. We are not only constantly adding to our portfolio of partners but are also creating personalized programs that are unique to each school.”

Adams State University in Colorado will see its La Mesa dining area feature dishes inspired by San Luis Valley, Latin American, and Indigenous cuisines, alongside familiar comfort foods. The retail dining program will be revamped to include a new mobile ordering concept called The Drop, featuring both national and Aramark’s propriety brands. Additionally, the campus hospitality experience will include Aramark’s Eat to Excel program.

Pennsylvania’s Alvernia University will introduce a new program featuring a known commitment to service excellence, expanded technology integration, and an elevated dining experience that complements the University’s environment and mission.

Azusa Pacific University in California will undergo a transformation as its 1899 dining facility will evolve into a modern gathering space, featuring global cuisines and allergen-friendly programming. The revitalized Cougars Den dining location will offer virtual order and pickup options, with a rotating selection of restaurants and brands, including Bondi Bowls, a concept brought by APU alumna Bailey Wilson.

In Pennsylvania, Delaware Valley University announced Collegiate Hospitality as its partner to enhance all dining on campus as a comprehensive approach to the campus experience, including residential, athletic, catering, conference, and retail dining.

Oklahoma’s East Central University chose Aramark to manage its residential and retail dining and catering services programs. The university will see engaging new promotions and retail offerings, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Einstein’s Bagel Bros, Burgers+Fries, and Tenders Love & Chicken.

University of North Carolina, Pembroke selected Aramark to oversee all on-campus dining, catering, and athletic concessions. Aramark's strong commitment to quality, variety, sustainability, and its alignment with the university's long-term vision were key factors in their decision.

These partnerships join Aramark’s announced contract with Loyola Marymount University.

Aramark's experience and expertise in serving more than 315 universities and colleges across the U.S. offers extensive learning and resources to enhance the campus dining experiences and provide high-quality, student-centered services for each of these new clients.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Contacts

Heather Dotchel, dotchel-heather@aramark.com

Industry:

Aramark

NYSE:ARMK
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Heather Dotchel, dotchel-heather@aramark.com

More News From Aramark

Aramark Sports + Entertainment Fuels the Fan Experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with New Menu Items for 2025

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the racing world gears up for the Indianapolis 500, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark; NYSE: ARMK) and the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) are introducing a robust slate of new menu items and offerings to further enhance the race day experience for guests visiting the track. Now, in their second year as partners, Aramark and IMS are collaborating to showcase a vibrant selection of new food offerings, featuring a variety of local vendors, ensuring...

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality Launches MEDI: A New Mediterranean Dining Experience

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Collegiate Hospitality is launching MEDI, a new Mediterranean dining solution designed to bring the vibrant and healthy flavors of Mediterranean cuisine to campuses across the nation, it was announced today. Aramark’s proprietary 2024 DiningStyles Survey found that Mediterranean cuisine ranks among the top three most commonly requested special diets by students and also ranks in the top five favorite cuisine requested by all survey respondents. “We take li...

Aramark Sports + Entertainment and Indianapolis Zoo Announce Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indianapolis Zoo and Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark; NYSE: ARMK), the award-winning food and beverage partner at premier cultural attractions and entertainment destinations across North America, today officially announced a new partnership that makes Aramark the Zoo’s exclusive hospitality provider. “We're looking forward to partnering with the Indianapolis Zoo to offer new dining experiences that match the Zoo's lively atmosphere and attractions,” said A...
Back to Newsroom