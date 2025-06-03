Aramark Expands Collegiate Hospitality Business with New Contracts

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a leading global provider of food and facilities services, was awarded new dining service contracts including Adams State University (CO), Alvernia University (PA), Azusa Pacific University (CA), Delaware Valley University (PA), East Central University (OK), and University of North Carolina, Pembroke, it was announced today.

“We are honored to be chosen as a trusted hospitality partner by such a wide range of schools,” said Jack Donovan, President and CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “The higher education industry evolves year-round and so do we. We are not only constantly adding to our portfolio of partners but are also creating personalized programs that are unique to each school.”

Adams State University in Colorado will see its La Mesa dining area feature dishes inspired by San Luis Valley, Latin American, and Indigenous cuisines, alongside familiar comfort foods. The retail dining program will be revamped to include a new mobile ordering concept called The Drop, featuring both national and Aramark’s propriety brands. Additionally, the campus hospitality experience will include Aramark’s Eat to Excel program.

Pennsylvania’s Alvernia University will introduce a new program featuring a known commitment to service excellence, expanded technology integration, and an elevated dining experience that complements the University’s environment and mission.

Azusa Pacific University in California will undergo a transformation as its 1899 dining facility will evolve into a modern gathering space, featuring global cuisines and allergen-friendly programming. The revitalized Cougars Den dining location will offer virtual order and pickup options, with a rotating selection of restaurants and brands, including Bondi Bowls, a concept brought by APU alumna Bailey Wilson.

In Pennsylvania, Delaware Valley University announced Collegiate Hospitality as its partner to enhance all dining on campus as a comprehensive approach to the campus experience, including residential, athletic, catering, conference, and retail dining.

Oklahoma’s East Central University chose Aramark to manage its residential and retail dining and catering services programs. The university will see engaging new promotions and retail offerings, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Einstein’s Bagel Bros, Burgers+Fries, and Tenders Love & Chicken.

University of North Carolina, Pembroke selected Aramark to oversee all on-campus dining, catering, and athletic concessions. Aramark's strong commitment to quality, variety, sustainability, and its alignment with the university's long-term vision were key factors in their decision.

These partnerships join Aramark’s announced contract with Loyola Marymount University.

Aramark's experience and expertise in serving more than 315 universities and colleges across the U.S. offers extensive learning and resources to enhance the campus dining experiences and provide high-quality, student-centered services for each of these new clients.

