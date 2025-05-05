NC: Kinetic Selected to Bring High-Speed Internet to 1,292 North Carolina Homes and Businesses

CONCORD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic will connect 1,292 North Carolina homes and businesses to high-speed internet as part of the latest round of projects authorized under the state’s Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program.

Kinetic, a leading internet provider in 18 states, was selected to connect 785 locations in Union County and 507 locations in Rowan County to its multi-gig fiber network. The cost of the projects will be split between the counties and Kinetic. Union County’s state funding was $2.8 million, while Rowan County’s project included $2.1 million. Kinetic’s total private capital investment, for both builds combined, will be approximately $2.1 million.

High-speed internet is a necessity in today’s world, facilitating remote work, bolstering local businesses, enhancing educational opportunities, and improving access to telehealth services.

Kinetic is engaged in a multi-year $2 billion investment initiative to expand fiber broadband in rural America. By the end of 2025, more than 40% of the homes and businesses in its 18-state footprint will have access to fiber connections delivering Gigabit internet speeds.

These projects will be funded by the federal American Rescue Plan and were awarded by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT). The CAB program’s procurement process creates a partnership between counties and NCDIT to identify areas that need access, solicit proposals from prequalified internet service providers, and quickly make awards. Awardees must agree to provide high-speed service that reliably meets or exceeds speeds of 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload.

This CAB program award will be added to NCDIT’s dashboard that shows details and progress on programs funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, as part of Governor Stein’s initiative to close the state’s digital divide. The award adds to the more than $547 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants and previous CAB projects that will connect more than 200,000 North Carolina households and businesses to high-speed internet.

Residents interested in Kinetic fiber internet and current customers who are interested in multi-gig capable speeds are encouraged to contact Kinetic at 1-800-347-1991 or locally at 1-270-765-1892 or visit us at our website www.gokinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers reliable fiber-based broadband to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services backed by robust security and friendly customer success experts. Kinetic is focused on expanding its fiber network and bridging the digital divide to deliver modern solutions to customers in underserved areas. Additional information about Kinetic is available via our customer portal at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises, government entities and educational institutions across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is privately held and headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.

