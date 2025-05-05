CELUS Design Platform Integrates with Cadence OrCAD X Platform to Revolutionize Hardware Design

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CELUS, developer of the leading AI-assisted electronics design platform used by developers and engineers globally, today announced the integration of its state-of-the-art CELUS Design Platform with the Cadence® OrCAD® X Platform, a comprehensive PCB design software solution that meets the needs of modern designs.

The AI-powered CELUS Design Platform enables engineers to easily navigate and generate BOM and schematic creation for any electronics design. OrCAD X empowers engineers to then tackle PCB design challenges from there. With this integration, engineers will now be equipped with an unparalleled solution that combines CELUS’ AI-powered automation with the robust design capabilities of Cadence’s OrCAD X for faster, smarter and more intuitive hardware development.

Key benefits of the CELUS/OrCAD X integration include:

AI-powered advice and design: With CELUS intelligent recommendations, engineers can quickly find the best solutions and relevant component information, enhancing their design and decision-making processes while automating time-consuming tasks.

With CELUS intelligent recommendations, engineers can quickly find the best solutions and relevant component information, enhancing their design and decision-making processes while automating time-consuming tasks. User-Friendly Design Experience: The integration offers a streamlined design process. CELUS users can effortlessly access their project library and seamlessly integrate schematics and component footprints in OrCAD X, allowing them to immediately begin laying out components.

The integration offers a streamlined design process. CELUS users can effortlessly access their project library and seamlessly integrate schematics and component footprints in OrCAD X, allowing them to immediately begin laying out components. Accelerated Hardware Design Process – By automating critical stages of the design process and reducing manual intervention, engineers achieve faster prototyping, improved iteration cycles and accelerate time to market.

"This partnership represents a significant leap forward in hardware design automation," said Tobias Pohl, CEO of CELUS. “By fusing the CELUS AI-assisted design platform with Cadence’s OrCAD X capabilities, we are able to empower engineering teams around the world with the ability to efficiently drive their hardware design smarter, faster, and with more freedom than ever before.”

The official launch of the CELUS–Cadence OrCAD X Platform integration will take place during CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center May 7th, 2025. Attendees will get an exclusive look at the integrated workflow and a live demo showcasing the synergy between the two platforms.

About CELUS

Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS GmbH is revolutionizing electronics design while fostering collaboration and innovation within the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry. CELUS provides a unique ecosystem uniting component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers to enable better, faster development cycles, cost savings and increasing revenue opportunities. The pioneering CELUS Design Platform uses AI-driven automation, its proprietary CUBO™ component knowledge base, and comprehensive design resources to transform technical requirements into schematics in record time so developers and engineers can bring projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The company is based in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io or sign up for free to start designing today at app.celus.io.