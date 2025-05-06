Pacific Prime Dubai Awarded Bupa Global's SME Retention Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Prime Dubai, a leader in international health insurance and employee benefits solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed "SME Retention Award" from Bupa Global. The award presentation took place during a ceremony held at Pacific Prime Dubai’s office on April 29, 2025.

We are truly honored to receive the SME Retention Award from Bupa Global. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to putting clients first and going the extra mile for their benefit. Share

This accolade reflects the exceptional retention results achieved through the collaborative efforts between Bupa Global and Pacific Prime over the past year. The partnership has emphasized a shared vision of delivering outstanding service and tailored health insurance solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region.

Nicholas Lester, Head of Commercial Distribution & Client Management, UAE at Bupa Global, expressed his enthusiasm during the award presentation: “Bupa Global is very pleased to present Pacific Prime with our ‘SME Retention Award.’ This recognition is testament to the incredible retention results Bupa Global has achieved in partnership with Pacific Prime over the past 12 months, and it highlights the years of collaboration and shared vision that we’ve enjoyed together.”

David Hayes, CEO for the Middle East & Africa at Pacific Prime, expressed gratitude for this significant recognition: “We are truly honored to receive the SME Retention Award from Bupa Global. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to putting clients first and going the extra mile for their benefit, and high retention rates speak volumes about the trust and satisfaction of our clients. We have been very fortunate to have a partner in Bupa Global who shares this vision. Together, we will continue to ensure our clients receive unparalleled service and support.”

About Bupa Global

Bupa Global is a leading international health insurance provider, serving 38 million customers worldwide. With operations in 190 countries, Bupa Global is dedicated to delivering high-quality health insurance solutions that cater to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses alike. Bupa Global offers lifetime renewal, and its commitment to customer care and support is complemented by its extensive global network of healthcare providers and a large direct billing network, making it a trusted name for health insurance across the globe.

To learn more about Bupa Global, please visit: https://www.bupaglobal.com/en/about-us

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With USD $1 billion in premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group’s brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate