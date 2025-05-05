-

Support Staff at Northern Lights School Division Join CUPE

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A group of over 400 support staff in the Northern Lights Public School Division have voted to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Local 2559.

The employees voted 76% in favour of joining CUPE. The group includes clerical staff, educational assistants, cafeteria workers, library workers and other specialists. Custodial workers in the district already belong to CUPE Local 1098.

CUPE Local 2559 President Danielle Danis said the employees unionized to have a stronger voice in their workplace. The district has been hit with over 130 layoffs of educational assistants in recent weeks due to the cutting of “Jordan’s Principal” funding.

“These workers join the largest union of education workers in Canada,” said Danis. “We’re happy to have them in the family, and we look forward to helping them with their many workplace issues.”

Northern Lights School Division covers a large geographic area of over 14,000 square kilometres from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 63. The district has 28 schools and 5,800 students.

