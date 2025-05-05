Circus SE and REWE Region West Launch Exclusive National Pilot Partnership for the Integration of the CA-1 Robot

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and robotics for the food service industry, today announces an exclusive pilot partnership with REWE Markt GmbH, West Regional Branch. As part of the project, the fully autonomous cooking robot CA-1 will be deployed in several REWE supermarkets in Germany, together with the cloud-based Circus Software Suite. The pilot will begin in fall 2025 and marks the world’s first integration of autonomous food production in grocery retail.

Under the agreement, REWE Region West will receive three CA-1 units along with a comprehensive software package that includes ordering systems, kitchen control, and AI-driven production management. The eight-month pilot phase includes joint operations, training, marketing activities, and a thorough performance evaluation based on customer satisfaction, technical performance, and operational feasibility.

“The combination of cutting-edge robotics and our customer focus is an exciting step toward a forward-looking, sustainable shopping experience,” says Lars Klein, Chairman of the Management Board, REWE Region West. “We are especially focused on acceptance, customer feedback, and real-world operational insights,” he adds.

“This partnership is a milestone not only for Circus but for the entire retail sector,” says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus SE. “For the first time, customers will experience freshly prepared meals in supermarkets that are cooked entirely autonomously by robots. We are proud to bring this world first to life together with REWE and look forward to what lies ahead.”

During the eight-month pilot phase, Circus will serve as the exclusive provider of AI-powered food robotics in REWE stores. This underlines the shared ambition to combine technology trends with innovative local supply concepts.

The outcome of the pilot will serve as the basis for a potential extended collaboration between the two companies.

This is a translated version of the original German press release.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global technology company in the field of embodied AI and AI software for the food service industry, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive sectors. With its core product, the CA-1 robot, Circus is a pioneer in applying embodied AI, integrating cutting-edge technologies into real-world operations, and transforming the food service industry. By combining advanced robotics, AI-driven software, and a mission to solve global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomous systems and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany and with a rapidly growing international presence, Circus leads the next generation of AI applications.

About the REWE Group

Headquartered in Cologne, the REWE Group is one of Europe’s leading retail and tourism groups, employing over 380,000 people in around 20 countries. In food retail, the group is represented by strong brands such as REWE, PENNY, and Nahkauf, operating over 6,000 stores across Germany alone. This brick-and-mortar presence is complemented by innovative e-commerce offerings such as the REWE delivery service. The group’s portfolio also includes hardware stores (toom) and tour operators (DER Touristik). The REWE Group stands for sustainability, innovation, and customer focus – both in physical retail and digital channels.

About REWE West

REWE Region West is a key local grocery provider in two federal states: North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. More than 25,000 employees are dedicated to serving this region. Around 700 young people are currently undergoing training in markets, logistics, or administration, laying the foundation for a successful future. The headquarters of REWE West is located in Hürth. From the logistics hubs in Cologne-Langel and Koblenz, around 560 REWE and nahkauf stores, as well as special customers in the region, are supplied daily with freshly harvested fruit and vegetables, flowers, meat, and dairy products. REWE stores are operated either as company branches or by independent REWE merchants.