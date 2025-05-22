IPValue Affiliate Licenses Samsung to Marlin Semiconductor Patent Portfolio

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. (IPValue) and Longitude Licensing Ltd. today announced that Longitude has granted Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. a license to the semiconductor portfolio held by Longitude subsidiary Marlin Semiconductor Limited (Marlin). Marlin acquired its portfolio of logic, memory, manufacturing process, and packaging patents from United Microelectronics Corporation in 2021.

This deal continues IPValue’s track record of success in patent licensing in the semiconductor market. “IPValue is a leader in licensing significant semiconductor patent portfolios, generating returns to innovators while ensuring freedom to operate to implementors. We have a reputation for rigorous analysis, fair dealing, and a professional approach that enables us to efficiently license the ecosystem, generally through business negotiations rather than litigation,” said John Lindgren, who has led IPValue as CEO since 2017.

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to unlock value from their intellectual property portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated billions of dollars for its enterprise partners, while promoting freedom to operate. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 12,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.