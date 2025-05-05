Saviynt Appoints Chillisoft as Strategic Distribution Partner to Expand Identity Security Footprint in New Zealand

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today named Chillisoft, New Zealand’s premier cybersecurity software distributor, as its official distribution partner in the region. As a value-added distributor with a strong portfolio of enterprise security solutions and an established reseller network, Chillisoft brings a deep understanding of the local market and the evolving cybersecurity needs of businesses across New Zealand.

According to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), New Zealand experienced a 58% increase in reported cyber incidents in Q3 2024, totaling 1,905 cases. Notably, phishing and credential harvesting attacks rose by 70%, while unauthorized access incidents nearly doubled, highlighting the escalating sophistication of cybercriminal activities. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Saviynt’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific market, reinforcing its commitment to delivering next-generation identity security solutions at scale.

James Ross, regional vice president, Australia and New Zealand region, at Saviynt said, "We are seeing a real shift in how organisations across New Zealand think about identity. It’s no longer just an IT concern, it has become central to enabling secure innovation and building trust in today’s digital-first world. With cyber threats growing more sophisticated and regulations tightening, identity is now the new security perimeter. More and more Kiwi organisations are coming to us looking for smarter, more agile ways to modernise their identity programs. At Saviynt, we are excited to support this transformation and work alongside partners like Chillisoft to help New Zealand businesses stay secure while they grow and evolve.”

This new alliance enhances Saviynt’s ability to provide tailored support and training to partners in New Zealand, while empowering enterprises with modern, intelligent identity security solutions that drive compliance, agility, and operational efficiency.

Reno Maglitto, channel director, Australia and New Zealand region, at Saviynt added, “Our partnership with Chillisoft is a key step in driving channel-led growth and building a stronger partner community in New Zealand. We are confident that with their cybersecurity expertise and proven track record in launching global brands in the region, we will see rapid adoption of Saviynt’s identity security platform across enterprise and government sectors alike.”

Alex Teh, group CEO at Chillisoft, shared his enthusiasm, “We are excited to bring Saviynt’s cutting-edge identity security platform to our network of resellers and partners. Identity is the new security perimeter, and Saviynt’s cloud-native architecture provides the flexibility and scalability that today’s businesses need. We look forward to working closely with the Saviynt team to deliver real business value and innovation to our customers.”

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. The company recently launched Saviynt University to help reduce the knowledge gap in cybersecurity and identity management by providing free training and certification programs, with significant focus on practitioners in India.

About Chillisoft

Chillisoft is a multi-award-winning specialist cybersecurity solutions distributor. Established in New Zealand in 1998, Chillisoft have firmly maintained their base while also extending into both Australia and the wider Pacific region. With continuous growth, Chillisoft thrives to service the Oceania region, providing the best possible cybersecurity solutions. With over 2000 partners in region, Chillisoft’ s Technical Value-added brand of distribution provides a perfect foil for vendors wanting to extend their presence in region.