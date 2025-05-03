TAE Life Sciences and The Ohio State University Forge Landmark Collaboration to Advance Boron Drug Innovation for Precision Cancer Therapy

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking advancement for precision oncology, TAE Life Sciences (TLS) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to collaborate with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) in the development and evaluation of novel boron-based drug compounds—an essential component of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT).

This partnership marks the first-of-its-kind U.S.-based academic-industry alliance dedicated to accelerating BNCT drug innovation and translational research. By optimizing boron delivery agents, TLS and OSUCCC aim to unlock BNCT’s full potential as a powerful, highly selective, and relatively non-toxic therapy and positioning it as a new modality in the next era of precision oncology.

“We are entering a pivotal moment in cancer therapy,” said Dr. Arnab Chakravarti, Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology, Klotz Family Chair of Cancer Research and Director of the Brain Tumor Program at Ohio State. “BNCT offers an unprecedented opportunity to treat malignancies that are otherwise unresponsive to conventional therapies, while sparing healthy tissue. Our laboratory is uniquely poised to lead this next wave of boron drug innovation, and we are excited to collaborate with TAE Life Sciences in accelerating this effort on a global scale.”

The initial focus of the collaboration will be the preclinical evaluation of TLS’s proprietary boron-10 drugs in cellular and animal models, leveraging Ohio State’s specialized neutron source optimized for BNCT research. In parallel, the teams will pursue joint development of next-generation boron drugs for BNCT and adjacent applications—unlocking new possibilities in precision cancer treatment.

“This partnership marks a major leap forward for the future of BNCT,” said Robert Hill, CEO of TAE Life Sciences. “We are deeply honored to collaborate with Dr. Chakravarti and his world-class team of research and clinical experts. Their pioneering track record of leadership and innovation will be instrumental not only in advancing the science behind novel boron drug compounds but also in paving the way toward potential regulatory approval. Together, we’re creating a dynamic force for innovation that has the potential to redefine cancer care.”

Hill notes that this partnership establishes a key pillar for accelerator-based BNCT and significantly accelerate the path to breakthrough cancer therapies, positioning the United States to have a leading position in the next wave of innovation in precision oncology. Hill emphasized that the growing body of international clinical evidence—particularly from Japan, Taiwan, and Europe validates BNCT’s ability to deliver durable responses in patients with otherwise untreatable cancers. This collaboration will help position the United States in having a leading position in advanced drug development and establishing the next wave in precision medicine.

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a trailblazer in the development of accelerator-based neutron systems and boron-10 drug compounds for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). The company’s mission is to create a highly targeted, minimally invasive cancer therapy platform capable of treating the most resistant tumors with unprecedented precision.

About The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute strives to create a cancer-free world by integrating scientific research with excellence in education and patient-centered care, a strategy that leads to better methods of prevention, detection, and treatment. Ohio State is one of 54 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers and one of only a few centers funded by the NCI to conduct both phase I and II clinical trials on novel anticancer drugs provided by the NCI. As the cancer program’s 356-bed adult patient-care component, The James is one of the top cancer hospitals in the nation as ranked by U.S. News & World Report and has achieved Magnet® designation, the highest honor an organization can receive for quality patient care and professional nursing practice. With 21 floors and more than 1.1 million square feet, The James is a transformational facility that fosters collaboration and integration of cancer research and clinical cancer care