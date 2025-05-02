Snaile partners with Virtual.com to join the Virtual Network.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snaile, Canada’s leading smart parcel locker provider, and Virtual.com, a premier transportation technology, and pudo (pick up and drop off) network, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. With Snaile joining Virtual Network, North America’s largest and fastest-growing Carrier-Agnostic Infrastructure for Last-Mile Logistics. The initiative will deploy over 800 locker locations across Canada within the next 2 months, enabling carriers and local businesses to access shared, scalable infrastructure for deliveries, returns, and pickups.

This Virtual Network of open-access locker and pudo (pick up and drop off) locations is designed to solve one of the last-mile industry’s biggest challenges — accessibility and efficiency at scale. By combining Snaile’s existing locker network with Virtual.com’s pudo (pick up and drop off) network and logistics tools, the collaboration offers couriers, retailers, and local businesses a fast, secure and low-cost way to expand delivery and return capabilities with zero infrastructure investment.

“Snaile has been a pioneer in this space from the beginning. Our partnership with Virtual marks an exciting leap forward—unlocking new possibilities for what this technology can achieve. As we continue expanding into new technologies and verticals, this collaboration is a natural evolution. We’re energized by what lies ahead and confident that this partnership will help shape the future,” said Jonathan Szucs, CEO of Snaile.

Key Highlights of Virtual Network:

Canada’s leading smart parcel locker company

Virtual Network is a general, full carrier agnostic network

Snaile is paving the way into new verticals, positioning itself to be first to market with breakthrough solutions.

Virtual Network couriers and partners gain instant access to new and existing Snaile locker locations

This initiative also opens the door for retailers and logistics partners to join Virtual network, quickly expanding their reach without the operational overhead of standalone locker systems. “We’re excited to partner with Snaile, it will amplify the value our two great brands bring to the Canadian market,” said Virtual.com’s CEO Jonathan Spence. “Snaile will benefit from the shared infrastructure, software solutions and footprint that Virtual Network provides.”

The deployment of existing Snaile locker locations is scheduled for Q2 2025, with national expansion planned throughout 2025. Locations are being selected based upon data analysis by Virtual and Snaile to carefully select sites with the fastest ROI.

About Snaile

Snaile is Canada’s leading provider of smart parcel locker systems for retail, residential, commercial, and institutional properties in 100+ communities nationwide.

Proudly Canadian, Snaile lockers are fully built, installed, and supported in Canada — certified to Canadian electrical and privacy standards, ISO 27001 certified, and rated to -40°C.

About Virtual.com

Virtual Network is a next-generation agnostic logistics platform, connecting local couriers, national retailers, and e-commerce operations with scalable delivery solutions. Its platform offers smart routing, decision-free optimization, and integrated tech for the future of logistics.