Splash Sports Partners With Birches Health to Further Responsible Gaming Advocacy

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splash Sports, the largest independent provider of peer-to-peer fantasy sports and skill games in the United States, has today announced an expansion of its Responsible Gaming initiatives by partnering with Birches Health, a leading national provider of responsible play resources and gaming-specialized support services. Together, Splash and Birches Health will collaborate to build bespoke content, resources and support pathways to help ensure that participation in daily fantasy sports remains a leisure activity used to enhance the enjoyment of everyday sports through collaboration with others.

With over two million active users across its ecosystem, Splash has grown to become a market leader since the 2021 acquisitions of RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPool, followed by the 2023 launch of the Splash Sports platform. Responsible play has been part of the company’s core mission since inception, and Splash Sports recently joined the Coalition for Fantasy Sports (CFS) to reinforce its commitment to promoting safe, innovative, and enjoyable fantasy sports experiences. By partnering with Birches Health, Splash Sports is expanding its efforts to teach and encourage healthy fantasy participation, while providing streamlined access to specialized treatment if gaming-related problems ever arise.

“Healthy competition between friends is paramount to Splash Sports,” said Joel Milton, co-founder and CEO of Splash Sports. “Birches Health adds a major resource for our users to make sure they compete and play responsibly.”

“We are excited to partner with Splash to provide their audience customized resources highlighting healthy, sustainable play,” added Elliott Rapaport, founder and CEO of Birches Health. "And for anyone who may need access to specialized support at any point, we will feature streamlined pathways into top-quality clinical care.”

ABOUT SPLASH SPORTS

Splash Sports, along with RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPool, is owned by Certamen Ventures, Inc. Together, the three platforms have over 2 million active users and offer numerous fantasy sports and skill game formats. Founded by TJ Ross and Joel Milton in 2021, Certamen Ventures is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is backed by leading venture capital ﬁrms Accomplice, Boston Seed Capital, Acies Investments, Dream Ventures, Velvet Sea Ventures, and other top investors in the gaming space. Learn more at www.SplashSports.com or follow @SplashSports_ on X.

To connect with the Splash Sports team, call David Isman at 720-773-1866 or dave@splashsports.com.

ABOUT BIRCHES HEALTH

Birches Health provides modern, specialized solutions for Responsible Play and Problem Gaming care. Treatment with Birches Health is available virtually nationwide and is covered by insurance. For more information and partnership inquiries, visit BirchesHealth.com or email partnerships@bircheshealth.com. To connect confidentially with the Birches Health support team, simply click here, call Dan Pozner at 833-483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com.