Windstream Wholesale and Ciena Complete WL6e Trial to Advance 800G Service Adoption

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, a leader in optical technology and advanced network solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of a groundbreaking industry-first trial of Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) 2x1.2Tb with 3x800G Wave services. This milestone, achieved in collaboration with Ciena, represents a significant leap forward in optical network innovation.

The trial took place over a 1,590-kilometer route from Virginia Beach to Jacksonville, Fla., utilizing Ciena's state-of-the-art Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) deployed on Windstream Wholesale’s unique high-capacity Beach Route.

Windstream Wholesale is the first in the industry to trial 3x 800G services over mated WL6e wavelengths.

This pioneering initiative showcased the ultra-long-haul and high client-side bandwidth capabilities of Ciena’s WL6e technology to support multiple 800G Wave services beyond 1,590 kilometers without regeneration, offering transformative benefits for ultra-long-haul applications.

This technological advancement is poised to meet the requirements of forthcoming multiple 800G service demands, on top of the existing large demands for Nx400G services.

Customer Benefits

The successful deployment of Ciena’s WL6e technology promises several advantages for Windstream Wholesale’s customers, including enhanced connectivity solutions with greater scalability, flexibility, and reliability. This innovation is particularly beneficial for high-bandwidth applications, supporting emerging business needs and driving future sales of Nx800G services.

"We are thrilled to have completed this groundbreaking trial with Ciena, demonstrating our commitment to pushing the boundaries of optical networking technology,” said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale. “This achievement reflects our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs and paves the way for future advancements."

Windstream Wholesale plans to begin selling 800G Wave services in the second half of 2025 over its Intelligent Converged Optical Network backbone.

"Our successful collaboration with Windstream Wholesale showcases our shared vision to lead the industry in optical network advancements. The completion of the WL6e trial is a testament to our dedication to empowering network operators to thrive in the digital age,” said Brodie Gage, senior vice president, Global Products and Supply Chain, Ciena.

Windstream Wholesale and Ciena are proud to be at the forefront of technological innovation, and the completion of this trial represents a significant step forward in redefining the possibilities of optical networking. Both companies will be sharing the success of the trial during the International Telecoms Week, opening today in National Harbor and continuing through May 7.

To view the complete nationwide Windstream Wholesale network, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/network-map/

About Windstream Wholesale

Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that delivers fast, flexible, and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream Wholesale is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Wholesale is available at windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream and LinkedIn at @Windstream.

