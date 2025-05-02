Madison Dearborn Partners to Acquire Significant Ownership Position in NextGen Healthcare

CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO & REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”), a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, to acquire a significant ownership position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. Thoma Bravo will retain a significant ownership position in NextGen Healthcare. MDP will partner with Thoma Bravo and NextGen Healthcare’s management team to support NextGen Healthcare’s growth.

Founded in 1974, NextGen Healthcare provides Electronic Health Record and Practice Management software and services that allow healthcare practices to focus on delivering better healthcare outcomes for patients and increase clinical quality and productivity. Since acquiring NextGen Healthcare in a take-private transaction in 2023, Thoma Bravo has helped the Company modernize and enhance its capabilities, solutions, and operating structure to enhance the client experience. Additionally, the Company has achieved meaningful organic growth, improved profit margins, and hired new executive leaders devoted to further enhancing its technology and services to provide a superior user experience. As investment partners, Thoma Bravo and MDP will support NextGen Healthcare’s leadership team in continuing to execute the Company’s growth strategy to deliver best-in-class solutions to more healthcare clients.

“We are delighted to partner with MDP and Thoma Bravo to accelerate our investment in developing and delivering transformational solutions to the ambulatory healthcare marketplace,” said David Sides, Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Healthcare. “Our employees, clients, and partners are unified behind our vision of achieving Better Healthcare Outcomes for All. By combining our deep healthcare domain expertise with MDP’s extensive healthcare experience and Thoma Bravo’s renowned software operational expertise, we believe we can deliver on that vision faster.”

Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, President and Chief Operating Officer of NextGen Healthcare, added, “We are excited to partner with MDP and Thoma Bravo to accelerate the next phase of our growth, and help our clients achieve market leading performance and efficiency fueled by new AI-driven capabilities. We are leveraging AI and automation to elevate every step of the provider and patient journey.”

“NextGen Healthcare has a proven track record of delivering innovative software solutions that enable healthcare practices across the country to improve the patient experience,” said Jason Shideler, Partner and Co-Head of Healthcare at MDP. “We are excited to partner with NextGen Healthcare’s management team and Thoma Bravo to help the Company expand its software offering and assist even more providers in operating efficiently and delivering seamless care to their patients.”

“It’s been a joy working alongside David, Sri and the NextGen management team helping to accelerate our long-term mission of Better Healthcare Outcomes for All,” said A.J. Rohde, a Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. “We see so much innovation and opportunity ahead, and working with the MDP team again on these opportunities is an exciting endeavor.”

“We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in partnership with David, Sri and the entire NextGen Healthcare team since our initial investment in 2023,” added Peter Hernandez, a Senior Vice President at Thoma Bravo. “Together, we have significantly accelerated the Company’s business strategy and product roadmap to help deliver exceptional outcomes for providers and patients. We look forward to continuing to apply our operational and software capabilities to drive continued growth.

The deal, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

Advisors

Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to NextGen Healthcare and Thoma Bravo. Kirkland & Ellis, LLP is serving as legal counsel to MDP.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Madison Dearborn Partners

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”) is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP’s formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of more than $31 billion and has completed over 160 platform investments. MDP invests across four dedicated industry verticals, including healthcare, basic industries, financial services, and technology & government. Drawing on deep industry and operational expertise, MDP works closely with management teams to drive value creation and operational improvement across its portfolio. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over US$179 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 520 companies representing approximately US$275 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.