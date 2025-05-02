UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona Selected To Continue Serving Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) Elderly/Physical Disability (EPD) Members

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the state’s Medicaid agency, has announced its intention to award UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona as one of four organizations to administer its Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS) EPD program for individuals who are elderly and/or have a physical disability.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona is one of only two health plans selected to administer the state’s ALTCS EPD program statewide in all AHCCCS geographic service areas. The health plan will continue serving the north and central regions and will expand coverage to the south region.

“We are honored to serve Arizona’s long-term care members statewide and remain committed to working with state, provider, and community partners to help Arizonans live healthier lives,” said Jean Kalbacher, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona. “By combining our past experience and embracing new innovations, we will continue to provide quality, whole-person coverage to help advance health outcomes for Arizona’s long-term care members.”

The new contract is effective Oct. 1, 2025, for an initial period of three years, with the option of three one-year extensions.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona currently serves more than 10,400 long-term care EPD members in north and central Arizona, by providing integrated whole-person care including case management and long-term services and supports to members.

The health plan has served Arizona’s long-term care population since the ALTCS program’s inception in 1989. In total, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona serves more than 450,000 members in Arizona’s Medicaid, ALTCS EPD and Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) programs.

Additionally, the health plan has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) through the industry-recognized Health Plan Accreditation, Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Distinction and achieved a 4-star rating from NCQA’s 2024 Health Plan Ratings, placing as the top-rated Medicaid health maintenance organization (HMO) in the state.

UnitedHealthcare’s aligned and integrated Medicare Dual Special Needs plan (D-SNP) is the selected D-SNP plan by over 55 percent of our ALTCS EPD members. The plan offers enhanced clinical coordination, tailored benefits and the UnitedHealthcare UCard® which provides a monthly credit1 to pay for OTC products, healthy food and utility bills.

