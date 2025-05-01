LifeCare Solutions and PATHS Partner to Deliver Scalable Dementia Caregiver Support for CMS GUIDE Model Success

AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeCare Solutions for Seniors, LLC (LifeCare Solutions), a leader in care management for individuals with complex health needs, today announced a strategic partnership with PATHS, the patient engagement and education platform redefining connected care journeys. Together, they are launching a scalable solution to deliver expert dementia care support as part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model.

As a GUIDE participant in Alabama, LifeCare Solutions will utilize the PATHS platform to deliver high-quality, on-demand dementia education, drawing from their training via trusted educational sources such as Positive Approach to Care® (PAC). Through PATHS, caregivers gain 24/7 access to personalized care steps, behavior-tracking tools, and practical, clinician-endorsed resources—all from one intuitive, mobile-friendly hub. Simultaneously, care teams access real-time engagement data to track caregiver confidence, adherence, and learning needs.

“The partnership with PATHS allows us to meet GUIDE Model requirements with precision and compassion,” said Christy Baynes, CEO and Geriatric Care Manager at LifeCare Solutions. “We’re expanding caregiver training across Alabama consistently, measurably, and with heart. Our families receive the right guidance at the right time—and our care teams are already seeing the difference.”

The CMS GUIDE Model aims to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia while alleviating caregiver burden through structured, community-based supports. PATHS helps organizations like LifeCare Solutions scale their efforts, centralizing caregiver education, communication, and real-time monitoring in a simple, connected platform.

By integrating PATHS, LifeCare Solutions offers a new standard of dementia caregiver support: a fully guided digital experience that turns overwhelming care into clear, confident action, while giving providers data-driven insights to adapt and intervene when necessary.

“Caregivers are the true foundation of dementia care, yet they are often the least supported,” said Kermit Farmer, Founder and CEO of PATHS. “This partnership showcases what’s possible when you combine expert content, real-time insights, and truly patient-and caregiver-centered technology. LifeCare Solutions is leading the way for GUIDE participants nationwide, and we’re proud to power their expansion of scalable, whole-person care, without added administrative burden.”

With more than 6 million Americans living with memory loss (Alzheimer’s or related dementias), and many more caregivers in need of help, the ability to deliver accessible, high-quality training is a cornerstone of the GUIDE Model’s eight-year strategy.

This partnership marks a new era in dementia care innovation where expert content, digital access, and coordinated support come together to set a new standard for how dementia education and caregiver support are delivered.

About LifeCare Solutions

LifeCare Solutions provides care management services designed to improve quality of life and health outcomes for individuals and their families. With a focus on compassion, education, and coordination, LifeCare Solutions supports patients through every step of their health journey.

About PATHS

PATHS is a 24/7 digital care companion that transforms patient experiences with guided, connected care journeys. By delivering personalized step-by-step care plans, real-time engagement tracking, and educational resources across any specialty, PATHS bridges the gaps between appointments—improving outcomes, reducing administrative burden, and bringing confidence to patients and clinicians alike. Learn more at www.villagepaths.com.