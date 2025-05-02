ACEL Power and Electrified Marina Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Marine Electrification on the U.S. East Coast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACEL Power, a leader in electric propulsion innovation, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Electrified Marina, the nation’s top-performing electric watercraft dealer. This milestone agreement is set to amplify the availability of ACEL’s high-performance electric outboards—starting with the powerful Intelligent Electric Series of 50HP and 75HP systems—and expand into fully integrated electric boat offerings, including pontoons and tritoons.

Electrified Marina, founded by a team with engineering roots in Tesla and SpaceX, is spearheading the marine industry’s transition to sustainability. With an unmatched reputation in electric boat retail, they are now showcasing Joule, an ACEL-powered electric tritoon at their home base in Virginia—a key product for the U.S. market, where pontoons and tritoons dominate inland and recreational waterways.

The collaboration between ACEL Power and Electrified Marina will focus on delivering ACEL’s unique electric outboard systems to a broader audience—from recreational boaters to eco-conscious marinas and commercial operators. With this agreement, Electrified Marina becomes an official dealer of ACEL Power’s electric propulsion systems, adding to its growing portfolio of premium electric marine offerings.

“Our mission has always been to lead the transformation of the marine industry toward a more sustainable future,” said Erick Pinzon, Co-Founder of Electrified Marina.

The partnership extends beyond propulsion. ACEL and Electrified Marina will collaborate on electrified vessel packages, with a focus on boats tailored for American recreational users, marinas, and tour operators. With ACEL’s scalable technology and Electrified Marina’s frontline experience in customer education and adoption, the two companies are well-positioned to accelerate market readiness for electric marine solutions.

“Electrified Marina has played a pivotal role in accelerating electric boat adoption by making the technology approachable and trusted,” said Natasha Chawla, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ACEL Power. “We believe the Joule tritoon is an excellent platform to showcase our Intelligent Electric 75HP system—Pontoons are America’s favorite way to relax on the water, and pairing that with clean, quiet electric power makes for an unbeatable experience,” added Natasha Chawla.

ACEL Power and Electrified Marina are strengthening how electric watercraft are sold and supported. This partnership combines advanced propulsion technology with proven retail expertise, expanding ACEL’s U.S. footprint and accelerating the shift toward sustainable marine solutions.

About ACEL Power

ACEL Power, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a pioneering manufacturer of electric outboard propulsion systems, leading the marine industry in innovation and sustainability. Noted for introducing the world's first mass-produced 50 and 75HP electric motors, ACEL Power is committed to shaping a sustainable future through the creation of a smart electric eco-system. With a forward-looking vision, ACEL aims to offer a comprehensive range from 1HP to 650HP, establishing new benchmarks for marine propulsion in performance, safety, and longevity. Leveraging patented technology and integrated software solutions, ACEL Power is driving change towards a cleaner, more efficient boating experience.

About Electrified Marina

Electrified Marina is redefining the boating experience through its curated selection of premium electric watercraft and expert guidance. As the #1 electric boat dealer in the U.S., their mission is to promote sustainable boating solutions backed by a team with deep roots in EV and marine industries.

For more information, visit: www.electrifiedmarina.com.