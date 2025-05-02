Nicokick Joins Forces with Streamline Group Racing for Porsche Carrera Cup North America at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nicokick.com, the leading U.S. online retailer for nicotine pouches, announced its partnership with Streamline Group Racing. As part of the collaboration, the brand’s livery will be featured on the Streamline race car during the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, taking place at the highly anticipated Formula One Miami Grand Prix weekend, May 2–4, 2025.

"We are delighted to join forces with Streamline Group for one of the most anticipated race weekends of the year," said Sarah Krysalka, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships and External Affairs at Haypp Group, the parent company of Nicokick.com. "As the preferred online partner for Streamline's Juice Head nicotine pouches, this collaboration offers an outstanding opportunity to showcase Nicokick and bring awareness to the online channel for responsible sales of nicotine pouches. We look forward to building momentum for our brand alongside our incredible partner."

Driven by CEO Patrick Mulcahy, the Streamline Racing Porsche will feature branding from Nicokick, ALP, and Streamline’s Juice Head Brand. This collaboration brings together three of the leading brands in the nicotine industry on one of motorsports’ biggest stages.

“I’m proud to announce our new partnership with Nicokick for the Miami Grand Prix weekend, one of the most exciting stages in global motorsport,” commented Patrick Mulcahy, CEO of Streamline Group. “Passion fuels everything we do, whether it's building innovative brands like Juice Head or pushing for every tenth of a second on track. Partnering with Nicokick.com, the leading online retailer for modern smoke-free nicotine products, is a natural extension of that passion. Together, we are committed to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of today’s adult consumers.”

Held as part of the Miami Grand Prix festivities, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America is a premier racing series that brings elite car racing to a global audience. Last year’s Miami Grand Prix drew an in-person audience of over 275,000, a live broadcast viewership of 77,000, and 748,000 event impressions within 14 days of the race weekend, offering unparalleled brand exposure.

“Motorsport demands excellence, precision, and relentless drive, values that mirror how we approach every brand, every product, and every partnership,” Mulcahy added. “Aligning with Nicokick during a race weekend that celebrates speed, innovation, and global connection feels incredibly meaningful to our entire team. We’re honored to represent both Juice Head and Nicokick in Miami and look forward to a powerful weekend of competition, energy, and momentum.”

Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America begins.

About Nicokick

Nicokick is a leading online retailer in the U.S. specializing in nicotine pouches. With a diverse inventory of over 200 unique products, the platform offers a wide selection of popular and emerging brands that provide consumers with modern oral smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. As a responsible and compliant retailer, Nicokick is committed to a strict age verification process, with all products delivered directly to adult consumers' doorsteps or mailboxes. For more information, visit Nicokick.com.

About Streamline Group Racing

Streamline Group Racing is led by Patrick Mulcahy, one of the founders and CEO of Streamline Group. SLG Racing proudly represents its portfolio of cutting-edge brands as sponsors for the 2024 Porsche Sprint Challenge West series.