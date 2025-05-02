Largest Asian Pacific Beauty Campaign in History Debuts with Cultural Changemakers by Maybelline New York, Bustle, & Gold House

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Maybelline New York, Bustle Digital Group (BDG), and community partner Gold House launched “Face the Difference” — a bold new campaign on the cover of Bustle that celebrates the broad spectrum of Asian Pacific Beauty for the first time on a national scale. More than just a showcase of beautiful faces, “Face the Difference” spotlights the Asian Pacific leaders who are changing culture and driving their industries forward — across fashion, entertainment, business, activism, and beyond.

“Face the Difference” features the most ambitious photoshoot in Bustle’s history — a meticulously curated lineup of 40 trailblazers from across the Asian Pacific diaspora. Despite growing cultural influence, 1 in 3 Asian Pacific consumers still report seeing very few or no diverse Asian Pacific faces or cultures represented in advertising content1 — and are the most likely identity group to buy from brands that represent them in ads2. The campaign, developed by Asian Pacific creatives, is a response to that disparity, showcasing the beauty, power, and multifaceted identities of Asian Pacific leaders shaping culture today.

Featured talent highlights include:

TV personality and content creator Jenn Tran who was the first Asian American lead on The Bachelorette

who was the first Asian American lead on Olympic medalist Maia Shibutani who, along with her brother, became the first Asian American ice dance couple to be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame and just announced their return for the 2025-26 Olympic season

who, along with her brother, became the first Asian American ice dance couple to be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame and just announced their return for the 2025-26 Olympic season Creator, Host, and Bestselling Author Drew Afualo who has used her platform to empower her community and is leading the new wave of the creator economy

who has used her platform to empower her community and is leading the new wave of the creator economy Fashion Designer Kim Shui who crafts new age, heritage-driven fashion

who crafts new age, heritage-driven fashion Partake Foods CEO & Founder Denise Woodard whose multi-million dollar cookie phenomenon was born to solve snack time for her own daughter’s food allergies

whose multi-million dollar cookie phenomenon was born to solve snack time for her own daughter’s food allergies Restaurateur Jenn Saesue who is building her own hospitality empire with cultural authenticity in a male-dominated industry

who is building her own hospitality empire with cultural authenticity in a male-dominated industry Global Brand President of Maybelline New York Trisha Ayyagari who has led the brand through a bold era of innovation, inclusivity, and purpose-driven marketing

who has led the brand through a bold era of innovation, inclusivity, and purpose-driven marketing President of Maybelline New York, Garnier, and essie USA, Amy Whang who has championed initiatives like the strategic partnership with Gold House to promote Asian Pacific representation

The campaign’s focus on 40 changemakers is a powerful nod to Maybelline New York’s Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, which features 40 true-to-tone shades and was one of the first mass beauty lines to champion true comprehension in shade matching.

“Maybelline New York has long championed the idea that beauty is for everyone,” said Alex Wang, Brand Marketing Director of Maybelline New York. “This campaign is a powerful extension of that legacy, celebrating the strength and richness of the Asian Pacific community through a modern, comprehensive lens with our wonderful partners at Bustle Digital Group and Gold House.”

“Face the Difference” also reflects the deepening strategic partnership between Maybelline New York and BDG, built on a shared mission to tell bold, culturally resonant stories that drive the beauty industry forward. BDG’s trusted editorial voice, creative vision, and ability to convene the most relevant talent have made it a leading partner for brands seeking to build authentic connections with modern audiences.

“We are honored to partner with Maybelline New York and Gold House on Bustle’s biggest photoshoot yet, centering the broad spectrum of beauty in the Asian Pacific community in a truly impactful way,” said Charlotte Owen, Editor in Chief of BDG. “We are thrilled to debut ‘Face the Difference’ and continue incorporating this type of rich, inclusive storytelling through our editorial brands.”

To view the full campaign, visit https://www.bustle.com/beauty/face-the-difference-celebrating-asian-pacific-beauty

