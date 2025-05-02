Equity Methods Partners with HGGC, Unlocking Next Phase of Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Methods, a top-rated provider of valuation, financial reporting, and human resources advisory services related to equity compensation and other complex securities, announced that Palo Alto-based private equity group HGGC has acquired majority ownership of the firm from Montage Partners on April 28, 2025.

HGGC, a values-driven, partnership-focused middle-market private equity firm with over $8 billion of cumulative capital commitments, will provide Equity Methods with resources and support to enhance its services, strengthen its technological capabilities and human capital, and develop new offerings.

“Clients are our north star. We’re excited to continue building on our track record of service excellence and innovation that’s responsive to pressing client needs,” said Takis Makridis, President and CEO. “Our partnership with HGGC will help us on our trajectory of disciplined growth so that we can assist clients in more areas.”

“As we develop new ways of supporting clients, we look forward to growing our team of talented professionals who are passionate about client service. Our employee value proposition is simple: work with fantastic teammates on projects that are intellectually stimulating, and do so in a low-drama environment where outstanding results are recognized and rewarded.”

Equity Methods is known for its obsession with client service, promote-from-within culture, and history of serving the largest companies around the globe in crucial compensation-related domains. The firm boasts a client list that includes 20% of the S&P 500 (and numerous Fortune 100 companies) and has provided stock-based compensation solutions for some of the highest profile mergers, spinoffs, and IPOs in the market.

Rated #1 in client satisfaction for over a decade by the industry’s leading independent survey organization, Group Five, the company has consistently garnered Net Promotor Scores in the 90s. The company has also been named to the list of Top Companies to Work for in Arizona for 12 years in a row. In 2024, the firm was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

“Human capital is at the heart of the modern economy, and Equity Methods’ services are central to firms staying both competitive and compliant,” said HGGC. “Equity Methods is differentiated through its unique, collaborative culture and strong history of client-focused innovation. The company has strong potential for strategic expansion to add talent and create compelling new services that advance its position in the market. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Takis and his world-class team in this next chapter.”

Equity Methods spun off from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2012 with the backing of Montage Partners, an award-winning private-equity firm focused on achieving transformational growth in lower middle market companies. As a Montage portfolio company, Equity Methods pursued a long-run strategy involving heavy investments in technology, human capital, and service innovation. The company achieved significant growth, increasing revenue by over 10x and employee headcount by over 5x through the development of new services that help clients achieve their goals.

"It's been an honor to participate in Equity Methods' growth story,” said Jordan Tate, co-Managing Partner of Montage Partners. “Their unwavering focus on their clients, R&D, and fostering a remarkable work environment has been outstanding. We’ll be cheering them on as they begin this new phase of their journey."

Deal advisors for Equity Methods include Harris Williams (financial), Osborn Maledon (legal), and Wilson Sonsini (legal). HGGC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

About Equity Methods

From Fortune 100 multinationals to Silicon Valley startups, the world’s best-known companies trust Equity Methods for services related to share-based compensation and other long-term incentive programs. Equity Methods delivers comprehensive valuations and audit support, tailored financial reports, and human resources advisory services for clients in the US and internationally. For over a decade, Equity Methods has been rated #1 in client satisfaction and loyalty among financial reporting providers in Group Five’s Stock Plan Administration Benchmarking Study. To learn more, visit www.equitymethods.com.