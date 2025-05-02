Decent Cybersecurity Joins the Council of Slovak Exporters to Strengthen European Cybersecurity Exports

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decent Cybersecurity, a leading European provider of post-quantum security solutions, announces its membership in the Council of Slovak Exporters (CSE), reinforcing its commitment to expanding advanced cybersecurity exports across global markets.

This strategic partnership combines Decent Cybersecurity's expertise in critical infrastructure protection with CSE's established export promotion platform. As a company holding national, EU, and NATO "Secret" level security clearances, Decent Cybersecurity brings specialized knowledge in post-quantum security, blockchain technology, and space traffic management solutions to the Council's network.

"Joining the Council of Slovak Exporters represents a significant opportunity to strengthen Slovakia's position in the global cybersecurity market," said Matej Michalko, Founder and CEO of Decent Cybersecurity and a long-term expert on post-quantum cryptography and blockchain. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, our advanced solutions are increasingly sought internationally, and CSE provides the ideal platform to expand our reach.”

Lukas Parizek, Chairman of the Council of Slovak Exporters and former State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic welcomed the new member: "Decent Cybersecurity's specialized expertise in post-quantum security and critical infrastructure protection represents exactly the kind of high-value export potential Slovakia needs to develop. Their membership enhances our collective capabilities in the rapidly growing cybersecurity sector."

The collaboration will focus on promoting Slovak cybersecurity expertise in international markets, with particular emphasis on EU, NATO, and emerging markets seeking advanced security solutions.

About Decent Cybersecurity

Decent Cybersecurity delivers advanced European cybersecurity solutions specializing in post-quantum security and critical infrastructure protection. The company maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications and holds national, EU, and NATO "Secret" level security clearances. As a founding member of the Critical Infrastructure Association of the Slovak Republic, Decent Cybersecurity implements robust security protocols for critical infrastructure and sensitive data across multiple sectors.

About the Council of Slovak Exporters

The Council of Slovak Exporters was established in 2020 as a response to COVID-19's impact on local businesses. With over 130 supporting companies, this business platform connects exporters and facilitates dialogue with state institutions, international organizations, and financial institutions. The Council publicly communicates in support of Slovak exporters, provides export-related assistance, organizes networking events, and connects relevant entities in international trade. The organization holds BRONZE "European Cluster Excellence Initiative" certification, operating at the European level.