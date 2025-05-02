Fonon Technologies Scores Third Major Order for Advanced Laser Cleaning Systems From Incredible Supply & Logistics

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fonon Technologies, a provider of state-of-the-art laser technologies for material processing and defense infrastructures, announced it has received a substantial third order for its DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Systems. This order was facilitated through a valued distribution partner, Incredible Supply & Logistics (ISL), an award-winning product distribution and third-party logistics (3PL) company.

ISL and Fonon Tech are committed to revitalizing the defense industrial base through innovation. Our military and defense customers are rapidly adopting Fonon’s ITAR- and TAA-compliant laser cleaning solutions as superior alternatives to legacy methods. Share

Bryan Lee, Vice President of Fonon Technologies, emphasized the strategic importance of this order, stating: "Our continued success in securing repeat business from key partners like ISL demonstrates the scalability and market demand for our advanced laser cleaning solutions. This third order to ISL confirms that our laser cleaning technology is not only meeting today's needs but is also shaping the future of mission-critical maintenance within the defense sector. We're proud to be at the forefront, driving this transformative change."

Chris Faison, Founder and CEO of ISL, said: “ISL and Fonon Technologies have built a strong partnership, accelerating the deployment of advanced laser cleaning and engraving solutions across the federal community. Together, we’re committed to revitalizing the defense industrial base through innovation and execution. Our military and defense customers are rapidly adopting Fonon’s ITAR and TAA compliant laser cleaning solutions as a superior alternative to legacy methods like abrasive blasting and chemical treatments, which are costly, slow, and can pose environmental and health risks.”

Fonon Technologies will supply ISL's customer, a key provider of mission-focused technology solutions, systems engineering, and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian agencies, with five handheld laser cleaning systems. The models include the DefenseTech MRLS Portable Finishing Laser 1020 (DTMF-1020), CleanTech Industrial Conditioning Laser 2010 (CTIC-2010), and CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040 (CTIR-3040).

This order underscores Fonon Technologies' success in delivering high-performance laser solutions and solidifies its growing prominence within the defense industry. DefenseTech systems excel at removing rust, coatings, and residues without compromising the integrity of underlying surfaces. This capability translates to enhanced operational readiness and extended equipment lifespans. Furthermore, these eco-friendly solutions eliminate the need for harsh chemicals and abrasive media, significantly reducing secondary waste and minimizing health risks for operators.

