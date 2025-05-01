Beneva Deploys Policy Administration, Underwriting, and Billing Operations on Guidewire Cloud Platform

QUEBEC CITY & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Beneva successfully deployed Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter to power and simplify the company’s underwriting, policy administration, billing management, and IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its policyholders. The company migrated its on-premises PolicyCenter and BillingCenter environments to Guidewire Cloud Platform, beginning with its personal lines of business.

Beneva is currently migrating the Guidewire products for its commercial lines of business and will conclude the migration with its brokerage-based businesses. With the completion of this project, the company, which migrated Guidewire ClaimCenter to Guidewire Cloud Platform in 2023, is now a full Guidewire InsuranceSuite customer on Guidewire Cloud Platform. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member Deloitte led the implementation project.

“We have a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-first approach at Beneva, so migrating to Guidewire Cloud Platform will enable us to decrease risk by staying technically current on Guidewire technology so we can access all of the new features as soon as they become available,” said Beneva Information Technology Vice-President Property and Casualty and Corporate Services Éric Marcoux. “The migration project was completed on time and on budget thanks to the strong collaborative partnership with Guidewire and Deloitte Canada. We’re confident that by updating Guidewire Cloud Platform three times a year, we’ll be able to quickly derive business value from using products and features such as Autopilot Workflow Service, Guidewire Data Studio, Guidewire Explore, and Guidewire Jutro Digital Platform that are only available on Guidewire Cloud Platform.”

Deloitte Partner & Canadian Guidewire Alliance Leader Firas Zawadi said, “We are honored that Beneva put its trust in Deloitte to migrate PolicyCenter and BillingCenter to Guidewire Cloud Platform. This highlights what is possible when great teams come together with a shared vision and relentless focus on outcomes.”

“We congratulate Beneva on their successful PolicyCenter and BillingCenter migration project to Guidewire Cloud Platform and are proud that InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud Platform is serving as the technology foundation for the company’s business strategy and success now and into the future,” said Guidewire Chief Customer Officer Christina Colby. “We look forward to helping Beneva continue its mission of bringing together its mutualist values to protect people by providing caring insurance coverage that lets policyholders focus on what matters most.”

Marcoux discussed Beneva’s Guidewire journey at Connections 2025 last November. Watch the keynote presentation here.

About Beneva

Beneva is the country's largest mutual insurance company with 3.5 million members. Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance in 2020, Beneva employs over 5,500 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its caring approach founded on human values and shared by its employees is anchored in its mutualist roots. With $27.5 billion in asset, Beneva has positioned itself as one of the leading Canadian companies in the insurance industry. It stands out for its diverse offerings in Group Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance as well as Individual Insurance and Financial Services. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, please consult beneva.ca.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

