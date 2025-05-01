Minnesota Wild Selects Priority to Streamline Ticket Payments and Drive New Revenue

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Minnesota Wild has partnered with Priority Sports, a unit of Priority, to enhance the team’s ticketing operations with seamless payment processing and scalable financial technology.

Since March, Priority Sports has handled transactions for the Wild’s ticket sales, delivering fast, secure, and reliable service for fans while powering operational efficiency behind the scenes.

“The launch of Priority Sports is a strategic expansion of our mission to simplify and optimize commerce for every business,” said Priority CEO Tom Priore. “We’re proud to support the Minnesota Wild with technology that not only improves the fan experience, but also unlocks real savings and new revenue opportunities across their entire operation.”

“Like many organizations, we were dealing with complex pricing and limited flexibility around ticketing payments,” said Mitch Helgerson, Chief Revenue Officer for the Minnesota Wild. “Priority delivered a clear, data-driven solution that aligned with our goals – improving cost efficiency and giving us a partner who’s truly invested in our success.”

The Wild is also assessing the use of Priority’s Passport platform to complement its ticket processing service. Passport enables businesses to gain faster access to funds through instant settlement, improved cash utilization, and greater efficiency by integrating payments, receivables, and banking operations.

To learn more about Priority’s work with sports organizations, visit prioritycommerce.com/who-we-serve/sports.

About Priority

Priority is the payments and banking solution that enables businesses to collect, store, lend and send funds through a unified commerce engine. Our platform combines payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury solutions so leaders can streamline financial operations efficiently — and our innovative industry experts help businesses navigate and build momentum on the path to growth. With the Priority Commerce Engine, leaders can accelerate cash flow, optimize working capital, reduce unnecessary costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities. To learn more about Priority and its publicly traded parent, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH), visit prioritycommerce.com.