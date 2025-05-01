PublicSquare Announces First Marketplace Merchant to Successfully Migrate to PSQ Payments: Yonder Integrates Directly via Shopify

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PublicSquare (NYSE: PSQH), developer of the cancel-proof payment platform PSQ Payments, today announced a major milestone in its fintech expansion: Yonder, a popular food and wellness brand, has become the first merchant from the PublicSquare Marketplace to seamlessly integrate PSQ Payments via the recently announced Shopify integration.

This marks a strategic step forward in PublicSquare’s mission to equip its values-aligned marketplace with the resilient financial infrastructure of its wholly owned payments platform.

Sheri Geoffreys, Founder and CEO of Yonder, shared:

“We’ve always believed in serving our customers with integrity and purpose. PublicSquare brings that same spirit to every aspect of their business, which is why we’re so pleased to not only sell on their marketplace but now be protected by their payments solution.”

With over 80% of PublicSquare sellers operating on the Shopify platform, the opportunity to scale PSQ Payments across the marketplace with no friction is substantial. The integration unlocks a seamless path for merchants to process transactions in alignment with their values, powered by a tech stack purpose-built to resist cancellation.

Michael Seifert, Founder and CEO of PublicSquare, added:

“From the moment we acquired Credova and began building out our fintech division, this was the vision – uniting world-class payment infrastructure with our rapidly growing network of values-aligned businesses. Yonder is a shining example of the kind of brand we’re proud to serve. The future of PSQ Payments is bright, and we look forward to welcoming many more sellers from our Marketplace into our financial ecosystem.”

This announcement follows last week’s launch of PSQ Payments in the Shopify App Store, enabling thousands of Shopify merchants to adopt cancel-proof payments in just a few clicks.

About PSQ Payments

PSQ Payments, developed by PublicSquare, is a fully cancel-proof payment platform designed to provide businesses and consumers with uncompromising security and reliability. Leveraging advanced tokenization and secure wallet technology, PSQ Payments ensures that sensitive transactional data remains encrypted and protected. With a triple redundancy system in place, PSQ Payments reinforces its commitment to stability, making it a trusted solution for business owners who want to ensure their economic liberty is protected in every transaction.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is a technology-enabled marketplace and payments ecosystem serving consumers and merchants who value life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The mission of the Marketplace is to help consumers "shop their values" and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology division comprises Credova, a consumer financing company, and PSQ Payments, a "cancel-proof" payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands division comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. Visit publicsquare.com to learn more.