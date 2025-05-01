Newly Launched DCx Biotherapeutics In-Licenses Discovery Platforms and Retains Talent and Infrastructure From Repare Therapeutics to Accelerate Development of Multi-Modal Antibody Drug Conjugates

VANCOUVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DCx Biotherapeutics Corporation (“DCx”) today announced an agreement with Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare”) (NASDAQ: RPTX) to (i) in-license Repare’s discovery platform including certain program intellectual property, (ii) retain talent, (iii) acquire lease rights to laboratory facilities in Montreal and (iv) acquire laboratory equipment (the “Transaction”). Combining the founding team’s deep expertise in biologics innovation and development with the newly acquired discovery and translational capabilities, DCx is uniquely positioned to develop a new class of Multi-Modal Antibody Drug Conjugates (“MM-ADCs”) against genetically-defined cancers.

DCx Strategy:

DCx addresses the root drivers of cancer, genetic mutations that lead to tumor proliferation and survival, by deconvoluting key cellular interdependencies using the MuSic™ platform. Understanding this roadmap enables the mutation-specific drugging of multiple critical targets to synergistically destroy tumors and induce long-term immune memory to achieve durable therapeutic responses while limiting side effects. Unlike current ADCs that deliver broadly chemotoxic payloads to a limited set of antibody targets, DCx’s starting strategy is to develop MM-ADCs that optimize the synergy between, and simultaneously target, genetically-defined intracellular and cell-surface targets. The goals for this approach are to (i) increase efficacy, (ii) prolong activity by eliminating escape mechanisms and engaging the immune system, and (iii) improve tolerability while reducing side effects.

“DCx’s founding vision is to realize the full potential of antibody drug conjugates by improving on the selectivity, potency, and tolerability for this promising class of therapeutics thus leading to improved clinical outcomes such as progression-free survival and overall survival,” said Ali Tehrani, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of DCx. “This transaction with Repare is highly synergistic with our expertise and ambitions and accelerates the development of multiple development candidates over the next three years. We are also looking forward to embarking on this journey together with Repare’s world-class preclinical research team that is joining the DCx family.”

Transaction:

DCx acquires rights to Repare’s proprietary CRISPR, bioinformatics, and machine learning enabled platforms (now known collectively as the MuSic™ Platform) for the identification of surfaceome targets specific to genetic lesions in tumors

DCx obtains non-exclusive license to SNIPRx® and STEP 2 in support of discovering synthetic lethal and other targets

in support of discovering synthetic lethal and other targets DCx acquires undisclosed surfaceome targets (“Acquired Targets”) and antibodies discovered by Repare

DCx acquires undisclosed small molecule programs from Repare

DCx welcomes ~20 scientific and support colleagues spanning expertise in medicinal chemistry, molecular biology, bioinformatics, analytics, and pharmacology

DCx acquires lease rights to certain of Repare’s Montreal laboratory facility and certain laboratory equipment

“We are excited with the potential in what DCx can bring to develop next-gen antibody drug conjugates and how this Transaction, together with a world-class management and scientific team, can meaningful propel these efforts forward,” comments Jean-François Pariseau, DCx Board Chair and Partner at Amplitude Ventures.

Launched out of Amplitude by Partner Ali Tehrani, DCx is the sixth company launched by Amplitude via its innovation platform. As part of this Transaction, Dr. Tehrani will assume the role of CEO. Other co-founders include Drs. David Poon and Ismael Samudio, and Ms. Candice Madalena. Together, they will leverage their deep experience in drug development, including most recently at Abdera and Zymeworks, which recently had the world’s first bi-paratopic antibody therapeutic, Ziihera® (zanidatamab), approved by the FDA.

The Transaction is effective as of May 1, 2025. In consideration for the Transaction, Repare is eligible to receive, from DCX, the following:

Upfront and near-term cash payments, together with equity in DCx and a nominee to DCx’s board of directors

Out-licensing, clinical, and commercial milestones, as well as low single-digit tiered sales royalties for products developed with Acquired Programs

Out-licensing, clinical, and commercial milestones for products developed with Acquired Targets

Other financial information is not disclosed.

About DCx Biotherapeutics Corp.

DCx Biotherapeutics is a preclinical-stage discovery and translational company addressing key dependencies of cancer lesions by developing multi-modal synergistic-targeting therapeutics with improved efficacy and tolerability while minimizing resistance. DCx’s MuSic™ platform is enabled through the integration of CRISPR-based high-throughput functional screening combined with deep bioinformatics in support of advancing a pipeline of immune-stimulatory precision antibody drug conjugates to improve therapeutic outcomes against genetically-defined cancers. Visit www.dcxbio.com to learn more.

About Amplitude Ventures

Amplitude Ventures is a full-stack venture capital firm using a unique growth model to build companies with world-class management teams and to scale companies to breakout potential. With more than $500 million in assets under management and offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, Amplitude applies a proven, evidence-based approach to investing in leading precision medicine companies. Visit amplitudevc.com to learn more.