Coalition Launches Active Cyber Insurance in the Nordic Region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the launch of its innovative Active Cyber Insurance in the Nordic region through its subsidiary, Coalition Insurance Solutions, filial af Coalition Insurance Solutions GmbH, Tyskland. Coalition’s offerings are available in Denmark as of today, 1 May 2025, and will become available in Sweden on 8 May 2025.

“Businesses within the Nordics will benefit from access to an offering that combines comprehensive insurance with meaningful cybersecurity insights and tools to help them manage and mitigate cyber threats,” said Tine Simonsen, Coalition’s Head of Insurance, Continental Europe. “As cyber threats grow exponentially globally, preventing digital risk before it strikes has never been more important, and with the entrance of Active Insurance in the region, Coalition aims to provide greater protection for all European businesses.”

Coalition offers insurance products in Denmark and Sweden with capacity provided by Allianz Commercial in a multi-year agreement. Coalition’s Active Cyber Insurance is available to businesses with up to DKK 7,5bn and SEK 11bn in revenue on a primary basis with no minimum premium requirement. Allianz’s current cyber product remains available without any change.

"As our 2025 Allianz Risk Barometer has once again shown, cyber risks are among the greatest threats to companies worldwide—and have been for years. We are now complementing our established cyber product for complex risks of all kinds and multinational requirements with Coalition's offering," said Margaretha Mo, Managing Director, Nordics, at Allianz Commercial. "This allows us to support our customers in Denmark and Sweden even further in managing their cyber risks, quickly identifying damages, and ideally even preventing them altogether."

Coalition's end-to-end platform streamlines the quoting process, allowing brokers to generate bindable quotes in minutes. Coalition also provides extensive training materials and resources to help brokers advise their clients on cyber risk. Coalition’s cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®, alerts policyholders about vulnerabilities and cyber threats on an ongoing basis. This continuous monitoring helps businesses identify risks before they lead to cyber incidents. If an incident occurs, Coalition’s claims and incident response teams are available to help businesses quickly recover and resume normal operations.

Brokers in Denmark can start quoting now by submitting requests directly to Coalition’s expert underwriting team at help@coalitioninc.dk. For more information about Coalition and Active Insurance, visit: https://www.coalitioninc.com/nordics.

Coalition Insurance Solutions, filial af Coalition Insurance Solutions GmbH, Tyskland, is registered in Lyngby, Denmark. Coalition has already hired Jacob Bondorff Skræddergaard as Head of Business Development for the Nordic Region, formerly Head of Nordic Business Development at RiskPoint. Coalition will continue to expand its local workforce in multiple cities. To learn about open positions, visit: https://www.coalitioninc.com/careers.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate potential cyberattacks. Leveraging its relationships with leading global insurers and capacity providers, including Coalition Insurance Company, Coalition offers Active Insurance products to businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Denmark, and soon in Sweden. Policyholders can receive automated cyber alerts and access expert advice and global third-party risk management tools through Coalition's cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

Insurance cover is issued by Coalition Insurance Solutions, filial af Coalition Insurance Solutions GmbH, Tyskland (HRB 133708), a Danish branch registered with the corporate registration number CVR 45116212 ("CIS DK"), cooperating in the Danish market with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Swedish Branch Office (Business Register Org. nr. 516409-0861)(Insurer), and with respect to the Swedish market on a cross-border and freedom of services basis by Coalition Insurance Solutions GmbH (HRB 133708) ("CIS SE"), cooperating with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Swedish Branch Office (Business Register Org. nr. 516409-0861).

About Allianz Commercial

Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world’s largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry, as well as family-owned and medium enterprises, which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or film productions.

Powered by the employees, financial strength, and network of the world’s #1 insurance brand Allianz, as ranked by Interbrand, we work together to help our customers prepare for what’s ahead: They trust us to provide a wide range of traditional and alternative risk transfer solutions, outstanding risk consulting and multinational services as well as seamless claims handling.

The trade name Allianz Commercial brings together the large corporate insurance business of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and the commercial insurance business of national Allianz Property & Casualty entities serving mid-sized companies. We are present in over 200 countries and territories either through our own teams or the Allianz Group network and partners. In 2023, the integrated business of Allianz Commercial generated around €18 billion in gross premium globally.