-

NeoGenomics Pays Off 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing services, today announced that it has paid off in full the remaining $201.25 million in principal amount outstanding of its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes with a maturity date of May 1, 2025, using cash on hand.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Sweeney
kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

Industry:

NeoGenomics, Inc.

NASDAQ:NEO
Release Summary
NeoGenomics has paid off in full the remaining $201.25 million in principal amount outstanding of its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes.
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Contact
Kendra Sweeney
kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

Social Media Profiles
Follow us on LinkedIn
Follow us on X
More News From NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics announced its first-quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2025....

NeoGenomics to Showcase PanTracer LBx Validation Study at AACR Annual Meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics announced analytical validation of its PanTracer LBx™ assay, to be presented with five other abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025....

NeoGenomics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 29, 2025

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics will report its first quarter 2025 financial results prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, April 29, 2025....
Back to Newsroom