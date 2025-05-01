NeoGenomics Pays Off 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology testing services, today announced that it has paid off in full the remaining $201.25 million in principal amount outstanding of its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes with a maturity date of May 1, 2025, using cash on hand.

