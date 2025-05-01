Wallbox and Nissan Canada Launch Nationwide Home EV Charging Partnership

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Nissan Canada to launch a nationwide integrated home charging solution for Nissan electric vehicle owners.

As part of this program, RocketEV, one of Canada’s leading EV charger installers, will provide professional installation services, helping deliver a seamless, one-stop shop experience for both new and existing Nissan EV drivers. The program is designed to simplify the home charging journey and make it more accessible to a broader audience.

Starting in May, Nissan EV owners across Canada will be able to purchase Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus home charger and schedule installation through their local Nissan dealer or directly via the Nissan Canada website. This end-to-end solution offers a convenient, turnkey experience for EV drivers looking to charge at home with confidence.

“Our goal is to make home charging effortless and accessible for every EV driver,” said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Business Development Officer at Wallbox. “Together with Nissan, we’re helping shape a future where owning an electric vehicle is simpler, smarter, and more connected to people’s everyday lives.”

Pulsar Plus is Wallbox’s best-selling home charger, trusted by drivers around the world for its speed, reliability, and sleek, compact design. It’s designed to fit seamlessly into a variety of residential settings, including single-family homes, apartment buildings, and other multi-unit dwellings.

“As we continue our efforts to make EVs more accessible, this new partnership with Wallbox and RocketEV allows us to offer a simple solution for EV owners looking to install a home charger,” said Andrew Harkness, Director of Dealer Network Development, Electrification and Corporate Strategy at Nissan Canada Inc. “The initiative will make it easier and more convenient for more consumers to switch to EVs.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the transition to electric mobility in Canada. By combining Wallbox’s cutting-edge charging technology, Nissan’s legacy in EV innovation, and RocketEV’s installation expertise, the initiative aims to remove barriers and deliver a more seamless ownership experience for current and future EV drivers.

