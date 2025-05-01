ProShip Announces Program Offering Universal Access to USPS Services

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProShip, the industry-leading multi-carrier shipping software provider, today announced a strategic program with the U.S. Postal Service to provide universal access to all USPS products within the ProShip platform. This collaboration significantly enhances shipping options for high-volume parcel shippers, aligning with the Postal Service’s strategic 10-year transformation and modernization plan.

This program empowers ProShip customers to optionally include USPS shipping services into their existing workflows. All current and future versions of ProShip will include full USPS support. By leveraging the Postal Service’s unparalleled integrated mail and package network, realigned product portfolio and full suite of new, competitively priced parcel products, businesses can optimize their shipping strategies, reduce expenses, and enhance customer satisfaction.

As America’s shipper of choice, the Postal Service enters the fifth year of its strategic 10-year transformation and modernization plan aimed at revitalizing the national postal network and dramatically improving delivery service. The program with ProShip directly supports these goals by expanding access to USPS services and streamlining shipping processes for enterprise businesses.

To learn more about how this program can benefit your business, contact your account manager.

About ProShip

ProShip, the industry-leading multi-carrier shipping software solution, allows high-volume enterprise shippers to automate carrier service optimization (rate shopping), and easily build and manage complex business rules all within one carrier-agnostic system. ProShip seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS, OMS, ERP systems, and other automation processes, scaling as your business grows. With both on-platform and private cloud hosting deployment options, ProShip empowers enterprise shippers to streamline complex workflows, maintain carrier compliance, decrease IT dependency through continuous updates, and find a quick ROI. Trusted by leading brands, ProShip is the last shipping software you’ll ever need. Visit www.proshipinc.com to learn more.

About USPS

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a strategic 10-year transformation plan to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

