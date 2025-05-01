CORRECTING and REPLACING ProShip Announces Program Offering Universal Access to USPS Services

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

ProShip Announces Program Offering Universal Access to USPS Services

ProShip, the industry-leading multi-carrier shipping software provider, today announced a strategic program with the U.S. Postal Service to provide universal access to USPS shipping products within the ProShip platform. This collaboration significantly enhances shipping options for high-volume parcel shippers, aligning with the Postal Service’s strategic 10-year transformation and modernization plan.

This program empowers ProShip customers to optionally include USPS shipping services into their existing workflows. All current and future versions of ProShip will include full USPS support. By leveraging the Postal Service’s unparalleled integrated mail and package network, realigned product portfolio and full suite of competitively priced parcel products, businesses can optimize their shipping strategies, reduce expenses, and enhance customer satisfaction.

ProShip ‘s platform directly supports the Postal Service by expanding access to USPS services and streamlining shipping processes for enterprise businesses.

About ProShip

ProShip, the industry-leading multi-carrier shipping software solution, allows high-volume enterprise shippers to automate carrier service optimization (rate shopping), and easily build and manage complex business rules all within one carrier-agnostic system. ProShip seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS, OMS, ERP systems, and other automation processes, scaling as your business grows. With both on-platform and private cloud hosting deployment options, ProShip empowers enterprise shippers to streamline complex workflows, maintain carrier compliance, decrease IT dependency through continuous updates, and find a quick ROI. Trusted by leading brands, ProShip is the last shipping software you’ll ever need. Visit www.proshipinc.com to learn more.