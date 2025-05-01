Affirm Announces Strategic Global Partnership with UATP

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, announced a new, long-term global partnership with UATP, a global network owned and operated by the world's airlines. This collaboration integrates Affirm’s flexible and transparent pay-over-time options directly into the UATP network, which includes thousands of leading airlines, rail carriers, and travel agencies. By selecting Affirm, UATP enhances its payment ecosystem and offers its merchants in the U.S., U.K., and Canada seamless access to Affirm's popular short-term, interest-free installments and flexible, longer-term payment plans – always with no late or hidden fees.

More and more travelers are already turning to Affirm to pay for their trips, with the company seeing nearly 40% year-over-year growth in travel and ticketing as of December 31, 2024. Through this partnership, UATP is directly addressing growing consumer demand for Affirm’s flexible payment solutions within the $11 trillion global travel market.

“Travel is 10% of all global spend—and it can be expensive and stressful. But legacy credit options add to the hassle with hidden costs and complexity. People deserve better, and this partnership with UATP is going to deliver just that: the transparent, flexible payment options Affirm stands for, available as a turn-key option to top travel brands,” said Max Levchin, Founder and CEO of Affirm. “We are excited to help make travel just a little less stressful for everyone, and help the industry grow.”

By offering Affirm at checkout, UATP’s merchants can responsibly deliver significantly more payment choice and flexibility to their customers. After selecting Affirm at checkout, customers will go through a quick eligibility check. If approved, they will be able to choose from customized payment plans, with rates as low as 0% APR and term lengths up to 36 months. Unlike with most credit cards and other pay-later providers, customers paying with Affirm will never owe a single penny in late or hidden fees.

The value and flexibility Affirm delivers for consumers directly fuels merchant loyalty and growth: Affirm has earned the trust of over 50 million consumers and over 90% of Affirm transactions come from repeat users. Additionally, merchants that offer Affirm report 70% higher average order values and 28% fewer abandoned carts.

UATP merchants in the U.S., U.K., and Canada can go here to learn more about how Affirm can help them grow their business and better serve their customers.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility. In the U.S., payment options are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. California residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

In Canada, payment options are through Affirm Canada Holdings Ltd and rates will be 0–31.99% APR (where available and subject to provincial regulatory limitations).

Affirm U.K. Limited provides consumer credit products and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for carrying out regulated consumer credit activities (Firm Reference Number 756087). Company number 10199101, with its registered office at c/o TMF Group, 1 Angel Court, 13th Floor, London, EC2R 7HJ. Affirm is the trading name of Affirm U.K. Limited.

