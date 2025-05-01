Adastra Named AWS Data Foundation Partner, Helping Organizations Ready Their Data for Generative AI

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in data analytics and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Foundation partner, based on powering successful generative AI deployments with a robust data foundation.

This milestone validates Adastra’s commitment to leveraging its deep expertise in AWS services to deliver custom solutions that transform data into valuable, actionable insights.

“As generative AI continues to evolve, its potential to speed up time-consuming processes such as data analysis and chatbot customer support becomes increasingly apparent,” says Katya Dunets, Head of AWS North American Presales, Adastra. “However, your generative AI results are only as good as your data.”

Adastra recognizes that harnessing this potential requires a robust data foundation capable of ingesting diverse data sources and supporting iterative model refinement.

Adastra meets organizations where they are on their data journey. Adastra’s holistic approach to generative AI implementation encompasses six critical steps: ideate, strategize, prototype, modernize and build, productionize, optimize and scale. Each phase is designed to ensure alignment with business objectives, validate technological choices, deliver minimum viable products, and establish a scalable, high-performance data foundation.

Why Choose Adastra for Generative AI Solutions Deployed on AWS?

Adastra is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and globally recognized leader in data management and AI innovation. With over 25 years of expertise and over 200 AWS-certified experts, we safeguard your critical data through deploying solutions on private AWS instances. We offer unparalleled scalability to meet dynamic business needs and deliver custom solutions tailored to your unique challenges, including ongoing support and maintenance. Our ability to quickly implement adaptable offerings lets you see immediate benefits from generative AI, supported by our extensive data management experience. This commitment to excellence and innovation has earned Adastra two AWS Partner Awards for Data and Analytics Consulting Partner of the Year (Global) and Innovation Partner of the Year (EMEA).

Transform Your Business with Adastra AI Days and AWS

No matter where your organization stands on its AI journey, our AI Days are designed to accelerate your understanding and adoption of artificial intelligence built on AWS. Our workshops are dedicated to educating teams on AI concepts, identifying high value use cases, and crafting a roadmap for AI adoption that aligns with business goals. Participants have a chance to engage with AWS-certified AI experts in hands-on sessions to demystify AI technologies, prioritize initiatives, and explore AWS services like Amazon SageMaker Unified Studio and Amazon DataZone. By the end of the experience, you’ll have a clear vision of your organization’s AI potential, a portfolio of AI use cases, and a customized adoption roadmap.

Learn more about how Adastra can deploy generative AI on AWS: https://adastracorp.com/aws-generative-ai-services/

Get started with Adastra: https://adastracorp.com/lp/transform-your-business-with-adastra-ai-days-and-aws/

About Adastra

For over two decades, we have transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data.

At the forefront of artificial intelligence, data, cloud, digital and governance services, Adastra delivers solutions to enterprises to leverage data they can manage and trust, connecting them to their customers – and their customers to the world.